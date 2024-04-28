A British etiquette expert has shared his advice on the 'proper' way one should eat corn on a cob. Photo / @williamhansonetiquette

After showing people proper dining manners and clarifying what items one can freely take from their hotel, an etiquette expert has now shared his advice and protocol around eating corn on a cob, criticising those who “gnaw away at it like a woodland critter”.

British etiquette expert William Hanson is a master of decorum who creates content for his 1.7 million followers on TikTok and 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

In a video posted to TikTok, the influencer unpacks the “proper” way of eating corn on a cob - a vegetable infamous for how difficult it is to eat on its own. It has since garnered over 3.1 million views on the platform.

Hanson’s key piece of advice was to avoid using one’s hands to pick up the corn and “gnaw away at it like a woodland critter”.

“No beaver action, please,” he stated.

Hanson instead suggests to viewers to hold the corn up at the top over a plate and “gently carve” down using a knife. As this is being done, Hanson recommends rotating the corn as it is being carved “until there’s none left”.

The Daily Mail reached out to Hanson to further clarify what the best way to eat corn on a cob is if one didn’t have access to a knife and plate, asking whether the “woodland critter” method could be used when faced with an emergency.

“In an emergency, I guess chomping down on a thick cob would be acceptable. But presumably, one is at a semi-feral barbecue if no plates and cutlery are available, in which case formal dining etiquette can be dispensed with anyway,” Hanson said.

He added that one should apologise “profusely” if they were caught eating corn on a cob via the “woodland critter” method.

Hanson recommends viewers to hold the corn at the top over a plate and 'gently carve' down using a knife. Photo / @williamhansonetiquette

When asked whether corn should be served pre-sliced to guests, Hanson said: “It’s a notion, but perhaps it runs the risk of looking a bit like an unappetising yellow slab.

“Probably best to serve sweetcorn loose rather than in slabs, if you are set on serving it at all.”

The Daily Mail finally asked Hanson whether one should avoid serving corn on a cob at all, considering the vegetable is often barbecued and can prove difficult to eat on a plate.

“Yes, corn on a cob is not a formal vegetable, so it would not usually be served in formal dining,” Hanson responded.

“But it could be served as a novelty act during a very casual kitchen supper for close friends.”