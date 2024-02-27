Exploring the sweet side of corn

Sweet ears of corn are a summer joy. Photo / Getty Images

A seasonal treat that can be enjoyed multiple ways, fresh corn has many culinary applications. Here, we look at its origins, its nutritional make-up, and how to pick the best ears and put them to delicious use.

Sweetcorn traces its ancestry to the ancient grasses of Central America. It is a member of the Zea genus, which encompasses various types of maize cultivated for food, animal fodder and industrial purposes. Zea mays var. saccharate is the variety we are most familiar with on the supermarket shelves, specifically bred for its sweetness.

Selecting the cream of the crop

When perusing the aisles of the supermarket for the perfect ears of sweetcorn, keep these tips in mind to ensure you bring home the finest specimens.

Appearance: Look for ears with bright green husks and fresh, plump kernels that extend to the tip. Avoid ears with dry, brown husks or missing kernels.

Feel: Gently squeeze the ear to assess its firmness. A good ear will feel firm and evenly filled out.

Silks: Check the silks at the top of the ear; they should be golden-brown and slightly sticky, indicating freshness.

Cornstalk: If the husk is still attached to the cornstalk, peek underneath to inspect the kernels, if you can. They should be plump and evenly spaced.

Sweetcorn ribs with chipotle mayo. Photo / Babiche Martens

Nutritional benefits

Beyond its irresistible taste, sweetcorn boasts myriad health benefits. Sweetcorn is a good source of dietary fibre, aiding in digestion and promoting gut health. It is also packed with essential nutrients such as vitamin C, folate, and potassium. It’s a good source of valuable antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which promote eye health and may reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration. With minimal fat content, sweetcorn is a great addition to any diet, offering flavour without excess calories.

Corn fritters. Photo / Babiche Martens

Delicious ways to enjoy sweetcorn

From classic corn on the cob to innovative culinary creations (sweetcorn ribs are now all the rage), sweetcorn offers endless possibilities for culinary exploration, including being the perfect pick-me-up for salads and pasta dishes. A creamy corn chowder made with tender sweetcorn and potatoes is the perfect dish for cooler evenings. Alternatively, try a vibrant and refreshing corn salsa, creating a zesty accompaniment for tacos, grilled meats or tortilla chips. Corn fritters make for a delightful appetiser or lunchbox option, showcasing the natural sweetness of fresh corn kernel - or prolong the pleasure by preserving corn into a delicious sweetcorn relish.

Sweetcorn relish. Picture / Babiche Martens

Flavoured butters for corn on the cob

Turn your corn on the cob into a taste sensation with a compound butter. Simply mash or mix chopped ingredients through butter, roll into a tube shape in plastic wrap and store in the freezer, ready to chop off rounds as needed. Some of our favourite flavours are blue cheese; garlic and chives; mustard; miso and ginger; and coriander and lime, to name a few.