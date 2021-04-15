How a pregnant Meghan Markle will pay tribute to Prince Philip for funeral

Unable to attend the ceremony, Meghan has made private arrangements to mourn the prince. Photo / Getty Images

Unable to join her husband in the ceremony in the UK, pregnant Meghan Markle has made "private arrangements" to honour Prince Philip during his funeral.

The Duchess of Sussex has stayed behind in Los Angeles while Prince Harry travelled to England, as per her doctor's advice.

However, sources say she has made her own arrangements to mourn the late Duke of Edinburgh from home.

A mournful Prince Charles visited tributes to his father. Photo / Getty Images

Markle will also join the private livestream arranged by Buckingham Palace for those close to the duke who can't attend the funeral, which is limited to 30 people.

The special livestream will include the same live coverage airing on the BBC, ITV and other broadcasters, but will not include commentary and punditry, The Sun reports.

Markle will receive special login details to join the virtual event from LA, where she stayed with son Archie.

Prince Philip's funeral guest list is limited to 30 guests, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The 30 guests include the Duchess of Cornwall, all the Duke of Edinburgh's grandchildren and their spouses, the children of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, and three of Philip's German relatives — Bernhard, the hereditary prince of Baden; Donatus, prince and landgrave of Hesse; and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

Countess Mountbatten of Burma, Penelope "Penny" Knatchbull, is also invited as one of Philip's closest friends and carriage driving partner.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, will not be in attendance.

The full list of attendees for Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle:

1. Queen Elizabeth II

2. Prince Charles

3. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall

4. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge

5. Duchess of Cambridge

6. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex

7. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York

8. Princess Beatrice

9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

10. Princess Eugenie

11. Jack Brooksbank

12. Prince Edward

13. Countess of Wessex

14. Lady Louise Windsor

15. Viscount Severn

16. Princess Anne

17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

18. Peter Phillips

19. Zara Phillips

20. Mike Tindall

21. Earl of Snowdon

22. Lady Sarah Chatto

23. Daniel Chatto

24. Duke of Gloucester

25. Duke of Kent

26. Princess Alexandra

27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

30. The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

Prince Harry and Prince William will not walk side by side at the funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry won't walk side-by-side Saturday as they follow their grandfather's coffin into the church ahead of Prince Philip's funeral, minimising the chances of any awkward moments between the brothers who are grappling with strained relations since Harry's decision to step away from royal duties last year.

Buckingham Palace on Thursday released the broad outlines of the funeral programme for Queen Elizabeth II's husband, who died April 9 at 99. The palace revealed that William and Harry's cousin, Peter Phillips, will walk between the princes as they escort the coffin to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London.

The two brothers will not walk together. Photo / AP

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin will be carried to St George's Chapel at Windsor by a Land Rover designed to his specifications and painted a shade of green favoured by the military.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne and the father of the princes, together with his sister, Princess Anne, will lead the 15-member procession, which will include Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Earl of Snowdon, Philip's personal protection officer, private secretary, two pages and two valets.

The Queen, accompanied by a lady in waiting, will wear a mask throughout proceedings and follow her husband's funeral procession in her official Bentley, Buckingham Palace has revealed as it laid out the details of the ceremony.

During the service, the monarch will sit alone in the quire (choir area) of the chapel.

- With AP