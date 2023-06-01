After months of backlash following their Netflix series and Harry’s tell-all memoir, the couple’s very unexpected next move has been revealed. Photo / Getty Images

After an explosive few months of airing dirty laundry and spilling the beans, Harry and Meghan are reportedly changing their tune.

The Sussexes’ era of bombshell interviews, tell-all memoirs and six-part Netflix documentaries is coming to a close and the pair are allegedly moving on to greener, cleaner pastures, according to the Sun.

An insider told the publication that Harry and Meghan are putting all their focus into behind-the-scenes projects, leaving the streaming giant Netflix high and dry.

“That period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say,” the close source told the Sun.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s various personal revelations in the media, whether it be racism accusations against the royal family during their interview with Oprah Winfrey or an alleged physical altercation between Harry and William in the Duke’s autobiography Spare, have increased tensions within the family and caused quite the publicity frenzy.

While the couple’s various projects have gained a large amount of support, they have also opened the Sussexes up to criticism and ridicule in the public eye, with the likes of late-night TV hosts and South Park poking fun at the pair’s ongoing quest for privacy.

South Park brutally rips Meghan and Harry in the episode The Worldwide Privacy Tour. Photo / Comedy Central

What’s more, Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royals is at an all-time low, with the couple being estranged from family members such as King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate.

In recent news, the Sussexes made headlines after claiming they were involved in a “near-catastrophic” car chase in New York City.

The couple’s representative revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, joined by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, were caught in a paparazzi pursuit in Manhattan on May 16.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two New York Police Department (NYPD) officer.”

Many people were sceptical, particularly because of the traffic gridlock Manhattan is known for, which opened the couple up to harsh criticism online.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex claim to have been chased by paparazzi on May 16. Photo / Getty Images

While Eric Adams, New York City Mayor, condemned the “reckless and irresponsible” chase, a police officer told the Post at the time that the chase “definitely wasn’t two hours” and that there were “no collision reports or 911 calls”.

Meghan recently signed with talent agency WME to plan her upcoming moves in the acting sphere, however it it not yet clear if her new team had any part in her and Harry’s change of heart - and career path.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly throwing all of his energy into the next Invictus Games, which will be held in Germany in September.

The Sun evealed that 2022 - the year the Sussexes released the Netflix series and memoir - was dubbed their “era of visibility”, while 2023 is set to be their “year of reconciliation” with the royal family.







