WellChild is a British charity offering support for families of seriously ill children, and the annual ceremony celebrates their inspirational qualities along with those in their lives who are making a difference.

It is one of the few organisations from Harry’s days as a working royal with which he continues to be affiliated.

In 2022, Harry and Meghan were already in the UK ahead of the awards when they were forced to abruptly cancel their appearance following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Despite Harry’s confirmed return to his home country, there’s been no word yet on whether he will see King Charles while he’s here.

Prince Harry could be planning a meeting with his father King Charles during his time in the UK. Photo / Getty Images

Given his estrangement from Prince William, it’s highly unlikely a meeting between the brothers would even be considered – but Harry has been in contact with his father throughout his cancer diagnosis and treatment this year and could potentially request a catch-up.

Their relationship has been under strain in recent years following the Sussex’s numerous interviews criticising the royal family and the duke’s best-selling memoir, Spare.

However, Harry jumped on a plane immediately following news his father had cancer.

The “will they, won’t they?” of whether Harry would see the King generated plenty of attention in the lead up to his visit to London in May for an Invictus event, prompting him to release a statement.

“It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” Harry’s spokesman said at the time.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Last Sunday, both King Charles and Prince William’s official X accounts unexpectedly posted tributes to Harry to mark his 40th birthday, sparking hope that peace may be on the horizon after years of tension.



