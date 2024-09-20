Harry has been patron of the charity behind the event for 16 years, and said in a statement that it was a “true privilege” to honour the “remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs.”
“These incredible young people, along with dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals,” he said.
WellChild is a British charity offering support for families of seriously ill children, and the annual ceremony celebrates their inspirational qualities along with those in their lives who are making a difference.
It is one of the few organisations from Harry’s days as a working royal with which he continues to be affiliated.
In 2022, Harry and Meghan were already in the UK ahead of the awards when they were forced to abruptly cancel their appearance following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
Despite Harry’s confirmed return to his home country, there’s been no word yet on whether he will see King Charles while he’s here.
Given his estrangement from Prince William, it’s highly unlikely a meeting between the brothers would even be considered – but Harry has been in contact with his father throughout his cancer diagnosis and treatment this year and could potentially request a catch-up.
“It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” Harry’s spokesman said at the time.
“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”
Last Sunday, both King Charles and Prince William’s official X accounts unexpectedly posted tributes to Harry to mark his 40th birthday, sparking hope that peace may be on the horizon after years of tension.