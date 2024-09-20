Advertisement
Prince Harry confirms return to the UK this month: ‘True privilege’

By Bronte Coy
news.com.au·
3 mins to read
Prince Harry is planning to return to the UK in the coming days. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry has confirmed he will be returning to the UK this month for a high-profile engagement in just a matter of days.

The Duke of Sussex will be in London for the annual WellChild Awards on September 30 – although his wife, Meghan Markle, will skip the event for the second year in a row.

Harry has been patron of the charity behind the event for 16 years, and said in a statement that it was a “true privilege” to honour the “remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs.”

Meghan Markle will not accompany her husband Prince Harry to the WellChild awards. Photo / CBS
“These incredible young people, along with dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals,” he said.

WellChild is a British charity offering support for families of seriously ill children, and the annual ceremony celebrates their inspirational qualities along with those in their lives who are making a difference.

It is one of the few organisations from Harry’s days as a working royal with which he continues to be affiliated.

In 2022, Harry and Meghan were already in the UK ahead of the awards when they were forced to abruptly cancel their appearance following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Despite Harry’s confirmed return to his home country, there’s been no word yet on whether he will see King Charles while he’s here.

Prince Harry could be planning a meeting with his father King Charles during his time in the UK. Photo / Getty Images
Given his estrangement from Prince William, it’s highly unlikely a meeting between the brothers would even be considered – but Harry has been in contact with his father throughout his cancer diagnosis and treatment this year and could potentially request a catch-up.

Their relationship has been under strain in recent years following the Sussex’s numerous interviews criticising the royal family and the duke’s best-selling memoir, Spare.

However, Harry jumped on a plane immediately following news his father had cancer.

The “will they, won’t they?” of whether Harry would see the King generated plenty of attention in the lead up to his visit to London in May for an Invictus event, prompting him to release a statement.

“It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” Harry’s spokesman said at the time.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Last Sunday, both King Charles and Prince William’s official X accounts unexpectedly posted tributes to Harry to mark his 40th birthday, sparking hope that peace may be on the horizon after years of tension.


