Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare to be re-released in US in paperback format

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, will be re-released in October. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry has made a surprise decision regarding his explosive 2023 memoir,, choosing to re-release it in a new format this October.

The Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated memoir was first released on January 10, 2023 and became an immediate best-seller with more than 1.4 million copies in US, Canada and the UK during its first day on shelves.

Harry made multiple explosive claims against his family in the memoir, including claiming his brother, Prince William, “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor”, after an alleged argument about Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry's memoir Spare was first released in January 2023. Photo / Getty Images
He also claimed he had fears of Queen Camilla becoming his “evil stepmother”, and said he and William promised they would welcome her into the family but “begged” Charles not to marry her after the death of their mother Princess Diana.

The book contributed to ongoing friction between Harry and his family, and now it seems it may all resurface again.

Penguin Random House, the Duke of Sussex’s publisher, announced on Tuesday that the 416-page memoir, which was initially released on January 10 last year, will soon be available in paperback format to American book lovers.

In a statement to People magazine, the publisher said the book does not include new chapters and that the contents are “unchanged”.

They did not reveal the reasoning behind the book’s re-release but noted that it will soon be available in 16 different languages and will feature a “newly designed package”.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William Prince of Wales remain estranged from Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo / Getty Images
The re-release will hit shelves on October 22 in the US and coincide with King Charles and Camilla’s tour of Australia and Samoa.

The 75-year-old monarch’s royal tour is scheduled to take place in October and will include hosting the Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting in Samoa, where he will join leaders of the 56 Commonwealth nations.

It will mark the first time the King has visited the Commonwealth countries since he ascended to the throne in September 2022.

The last time Australia received a visit from a reigning monarch was in 2011 when Queen Elizabeth II toured the country.

Charles and Camilla will not visit New Zealand as part of their tour Downunder as the King was reportedly advised by his doctors to take it easy amid his ongoing cancer battle.

The most recent royal visit saw Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence travel to New Zealand in February 2023.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will make a trip to Australia and Samoa in October. Photo / Getty Images
The Princess Royal had to change her itinerary at the last minute as the country reeled from the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle. She had initially planned to visit Linton, near Palmerston North, to attend the 100th anniversary celebrations of the NZ Army’s Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals, of which she is Colonel in Chief.

Instead, she visited response staff at the Beehive Bunker, met with riders and volunteers at the Riding for the Disabled Association in Porirua, and visited Christchurch to lay a wreath at the Citizens’ War Memorial before wrapping up her visit.

