Prince Harry has made a surprise decision regarding his explosive 2023 memoir,, choosing to re-release it in a new format this October.
The Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated memoir was first released on January 10, 2023 and became an immediate best-seller with more than 1.4 million copies in US, Canada and the UK during its first day on shelves.
He also claimed he had fears of Queen Camilla becoming his “evil stepmother”, and said he and William promised they would welcome her into the family but “begged” Charles not to marry her after the death of their mother Princess Diana.
Penguin Random House, the Duke of Sussex’s publisher, announced on Tuesday that the 416-page memoir, which was initially released on January 10 last year, will soon be available in paperback format to American book lovers.
In a statement to People magazine, the publisher said the book does not include new chapters and that the contents are “unchanged”.
They did not reveal the reasoning behind the book’s re-release but noted that it will soon be available in 16 different languages and will feature a “newly designed package”.
