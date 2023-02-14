HRH Princess Anne visits the National Crisis Management Centre in the basement bunker of the Beehive as Cyclone Gabrielle causes chaos around the country. Pool photograph by Robert Kitchin / Stuff

Princess Anne has landed in Wellington this morning after her trip to New Zealand saw some last-minute schedule changes due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Princess Royal has been pictured visiting the National Crisis Management Centre - the Beehive Bunker - today to meet with crisis response staff dealing with the impacts of the cyclone.

The Princess Royal and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence left the UK on Sunday night local time and travelled to Aotearoa for a four-day trip, initially planned to mark the NZ Army’s Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals’ 100th anniversary celebrations at Palmerston North’s Linton Military Camp.

Princess Anne's plans for her visit to NZ have changed due to Cyclone Gabrielle. Pool photograph by Robert Kitchin / Stuff

But they have arrived amid the cyclone that’s being described as the country’s biggest weather event in a century, battering the North Island with flooding, landslides, power cuts and destruction.

Anne was due to arrive at Linton Military Camp today to visit the Army contingent, of which she is colonel-in-chief.

But the New Zealand Defence Force has said in a statement that the engagement will no longer take place as the Army’s focus is on the storm response.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal inspects a guard of honor during a visit to the Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals and Royal New Zealand Nursing Corps at Burnham Military Camp on November 17, 2008 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo / Martin Hunter / Getty Images

She was also set to meet Prime Minister Chris Hipkins - but according to RNZ, there may have been a change of plan.

The Princess Royal will still lay a wreath at the Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington today, and will visit the Riding for the Disabled in Porirua as she is a patron.

The National War Memorial’s Hall of Memories is reopening for Anne’s visit after being closed for three years due to earthquake risk.

The royal heads to Christchurch on Friday.

Chris Hipkins first announced the visit earlier this month.

“Princess Anne is travelling to Aotearoa at the request of the NZ Army’s Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals, of which she is Colonel in Chief, to attend its 100th-anniversary celebrations at Linton Military Camp in Palmerston North,” he said in a statement.

“It’s terrific that Her Royal Highness will be able to connect with past and present members of the Corps and acknowledge the importance of signallers within New Zealand Defence Force operations over the last 100 years. The Princess Royal last visited New Zealand in 2010. I look forward to welcoming Princess Anne back to Aotearoa.”











