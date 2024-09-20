Where: Eden Park, Kingsland, Auckland.

Price: Tickets $25, children 14 and under free.

2) Auckland Pet and Animal Expo - Epsom

If your algorithm is rife with four-legged content then you’re probably the target market for this weekend’s Pet and Animal Expo at the Auckland Showgrounds. It’s two full days of pet products, services, advice and demonstrations for pet owners and future pet owners, as well as loads of entertainment for animal lovers of every persuasion. There’s a puppy and kitten cuddle corner, farm yard, pony rides, behaviour advice, dancing dogs and demonstrations by the clever canines from television series Dog Squad. With nearly a hundred exhibitors, there’s a huge range of pet products on sale along with lots of free samples and special discounts. While there will be everything from dogs and cats to rats and turtles at the expo, please leave your own fur babies at home this time.

When: September 21-22, 10am-5pm.

Where: Auckland Showgrounds, 217 Greenlane West, Epsom, Auckland.

Price: Tickets $20 adult; $10 child (5-16 years); $55 family (2 adults, 2 children); $17 senior with Gold Card; children under 5 free.

3) Opening Alert: The Lindt Chocolate Shop - Auckland Airport

Most of us won’t be hopping a plane to Switzerland this spring but you can get at least some of the Swiss experience by heading out near the airport to the newly opened Lindt Chocolate Shop. Located at the Mānawa Bay Premium Outlet Centre, it opened its doors for the first time on Thursday, along with the mall itself. This weekend, one of the only five Lindt Master Chocolatiers in the world, Thomas Schnetzler, will be on site crafting fresh Lindor truffles right before your eyes. You can also get Crema Gelata ice cream, hot and iced chocolate drinks, and curate your own collection of Lindt chocolates at the pick-and-mix station. This is Aotearoa’s first Lindt store and is destined to become the go-to place for chocolate fiends to celebrate, commiserate and satiate their sweet tooth. We wouldn’t be surprised if you come away with a suitcase-sized stash of chocolate.

When: Open now, seven days, 10am-7pm.

Where: Mānawa Bay Premium Outlet Centre, Jimmy Ward Cres, Auckland Airport.

Price: Free entry.

Lindt is opening its first New Zealand store at Auckland's new Mānawa Bay premium outlet centre.

4) ‘Mrs Wishy-Washy’ - Takapuna & Manukau

This Saturday, Tim Bray Theatre Company open their new season of the Joy Cowley classic book series Mrs Wishy-Washy. If there’s one thing TBTC can be trusted to do, it’s create uniquely Kiwi theatre that young children go ga-ga over. Mrs Wishy-Washy is full of big laughs for the tamariki when the mischievous farm animals Cow, Duck and Pig just can’t stay out of the mud and clean for the Big Farm Fair. Opening with a public gala evening and costume parade on Saturday, Mrs Wishy-Washy will have a week of school and ECE shows next week before the public season over the school holidays. If you’ve got young children to entertain this weekend or during the holidays, take them down to the Pumphouse for a picnic by the lake and a performance of a true Kiwi classic.

When & Where: September 21-October 12 (The Pumphouse Theatre, Takapuna), October 15-18 (Due Drop Events Centre, Manukau).

Price: Tickets start at $29 + booking fees from timbray.org.nz

Mrs Wishy Washy at the Pumphouse Theatre in 2017. Photo / David Rowland, One-Image Photography

5) Ngā Taonga Tūturu: Treasured Māori Portraits - Auckland CBD

For this weekend’s art fix and an opportunity to celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, head to the newly opened exhibition, Ngā Taonga Tūturu: Treasured Māori Portraits, at the newly renamed Te Kawau Gallery at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki. The exhibition includes nine whakairo (carvings) which were part of the original founding collection at Auckland Art Gallery back in 1887 but have been on loan to the Auckland Museum for more than 100 years. Also on display are 18 Lindauer portraits, including one of Karaitiana Te Rango (Ngāti Tamakōpiri, Ngāti Whitikaupeka and Ngāti Tama Whiti) from 1885, which is on public display for the first time after being gifted to the gallery earlier this year. On your way up to the gallery, keep your eyes peeled for Auckland Council’s celebrations of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori around the city centre, including a display of whakataukī and whakatauākī (sayings and proverbs), poems, song lyrics and photography on Lorne St.

When: Open daily from September 19.

Where: Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, cnr Kitchener and Wellesley Sts, Auckland Central.

Price: Free entry.

Gottfried Lindauer, Te Hira Te Kawau, 1874, Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, gift of Mr H E Partridge, 1915.

6) Smokefree Rockquest Final - Auckland CBD

For older millennials, the arrival of the 2024 Smokefree Rockquest brings with it a visit from an old friend: nostalgia. A rite of passage for any young aspiring musician in Aotearoa, the Smokefree Rockquest stage has been graced by the likes of Bic Runga, Kimbra and Alien Weaponry. On Saturday, the 2024 National Final is being held at SkyCity Theatre and this is your opportunity to see the talented young musicians who could be dominating your algorithm or airwaves in the not-to-distant future. There are 10 finalists performing in two categories - solos and duos or bands - covering a range of styles from pop, rock and metal to soul, reggae and RnB. There’s a lot on the line for these budding musicians with more than $20k in prize money up for grabs as well as the opportunity to record their song and make a music video funded by NZ On Air. Break a leg, young dragons.

When: September 21, 7pm.

Where: SkyCity Theatre, cnr Hobson and Wellesley Sts, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets $25 adult, $15 child + booking fees from eventfinda.co.nz

Unit 51 (Tauranga Boys’ College), Smokefree Rockquest Final 2023.

7) Bledisloe Cup Party - Auckland CBD

Watching sport, and especially watching the All Blacks, is itself a team sport, best played alongside fellow loyal fans. If you can’t make it to Sydney for Saturday’s Bledisloe Cup clash then consider heading down to the City Works Depot where Norma Taps is taking over the car park with an outdoor rugby-watching block party. Festivities are kicking off in the afternoon so pace yourself if alcohol is on your menu as the game doesn’t start until 5.45pm. The Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing their reckons on game play and there’ll be an outdoor stage with local DJs spinning tunes into the night. Along with kegged cocktails, they’re serving up a range of tasty eats so you can stay fuelled for the match. Be smart, organise transport and get home safely.

When: September 21, 3pm-11pm.

Where: Norma Taps, 90 Wellesley St West, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets $45 + booking fees from humanitix.com

Norma Taps is taking over the City Works Depot carpark, where it will host an outdoor rugby-watching party for Saturday's Bledisloe Cup match in Sydney. Photo / Josh Griggs

Plan Ahead: Pizza Hut’s All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Is Back! - Auckland CBD

If you were a young person or parent in the ‘90s then you’ll no doubt remember the unbridled joy and reckless indulgence of Pizza Hut’s all-you-can-eat buffet. Next weekend, those core memories can be unlocked when Pizza Hut brings it back for four days only to celebrate its 50th birthday. It’s being held at Norma Taps in City Works Depot with lunch and dinner sessions available. Along with the pizza buffet, sides and salad bar, the piece-de-resistance is the iconic dessert buffet. All the proceeds are being donated to St John’s Ambulance so going is really an act of service, not just for your inner child but for everyone - you never know when you might need to call on them. Listen closely and act swiftly, when tickets were released earlier this week, they sold out in an hour but there’s going to be a second release at 8am on Saturday and this is your call to action if you want a chance to experience a slice of the past - metaphorically of course - the pizzas will be fresh out of the oven.

When: September 26-29.

Where: Norma Taps, City Works Depot, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets $30pp from thehut.resos.com

Pizza Hut is bringing back its all-you-can-eat buffet from the '90s for four days only. Photo / Pizza Hut

Plan Ahead: Big Bounce Bonanza for Cystic Fibrosis NZ - Rosedale

There are few things more joyful and invigorating than bouncing on a trampoline and on Tuesday you can do it for a very good cause. Cystic Fibrosis NZ is in the middle of its Sweatember initiative which aims to raise awareness to support people living with CF. As part of that campaign they’re hosting an event at Bounce North Shore. Along with getting to jump until your heart’s content or racing quite a bit, there are refreshments, spot prizes and a silent auction featuring signed Warriors jerseys, a 2-night hotel stay, jewellery, an Auckland Bridge Bungy and more. Plus, you can see how the pros do it when olympians Dylan Schmidt and Maddie Davidson show off some tricks of the trampolining trade. Bring the whole whānau down for a super fun evening for a super good cause.

When: September 24, 6pm-8pm.

Where: Bounce North Shore, 48 Arrenway Dr, Rosedale, Auckland.

Price: Tickets $40 general admission, $25 for children under 5 from sweatember.org.nz/bounce

Cystic Fibrosis NZ is in the middle of its Sweatember initiative which aims to raise awareness to support people living with CF. Photo / Cystic Fibrosis NZ

Plan Ahead: The Floral Clocks - Eden Terrace

If discovering new music and local legends is your idea of a good Friday night, then might we suggest heading along to see The Floral Clocks perform next week. They’re performing a one-off show at Small Gods Taproom in Eden Terrace featuring NZ writer, poet and founder of the Auckland Zen Centre, Richard von Sturmer. The evening will include new music and songs from The Floral Clocks - Gabriel White (music, guitar, vocals), Robert Sly (piano), Rebecca Hendl-Smith (cello) and Richard von Sturmer (lyrics), as well as poetry, percussion from special guest James McCarthy, and spoken word. For the uninitiated, you can familiarise yourself with the band’s atmospheric, sometimes experimental, sound and lyrical poeticism on their Bandcamp before Friday’s gig then get yourself a ticket - which includes a drink on arrival.

When: September 27, doors open 8pm for an 8.30pm start.

Where: Small Gods Taproom, 2/2 Shaddock St, Eden Tce, Auckland.

Price: Tickets $40 + booking fees from undertheradar.co.nz