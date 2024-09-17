'Chieftainess Ngatai - Raure' and 'Chief Ngatai - Raure' by Gottfried Lindauer.

Pihema explains: “This annual celebration commemorates the allocation of 3000 acres of land from Apihai Te Kawau to Governor Hobson for the establishment of a township on 18 September 1840. It laid the foundation for what is now Auckland’s city centre and was offered as tuku whenua, a claim which gives access to land with expectations of reciprocity.”

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Gallery director Kirsten Lacy says: “With the naming of this permanent gallery, we celebrate Apihai Te Kawau’s gift of land - the first gift in the gallery’s history. We also acknowledge our relationship with Ngāti Whātua Ōrãkei whose blessing has made this naming possible.

“It is made more significant that the Te Kawau Gallery provides a dedicated space for our much loved and visited Māori portraits. This gallery allows us to present these important pieces in a way that honours their historical and cultural significance.”

The exhibition is co-curated by senior curator, Māori Art, Nathan Pōhio and curator, historical New Zealand art, Dr Jane Davidson-Ladd.

Pōhio explains, “In bringing together oil on canvas portraits of tūpuna with taonga whakairo we can demonstrate how Māori cultural values remain consistent across these modes of art making, through ancestor residing next to ancestor”.

The whakairo in this exhibition form part of the founding collection of Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, presented by former Governor Sir George Grey in 1887.

Exhibition highlights:

• A selection of nine whakairo on display at the gallery for the first time since 1915 after being on long-term loan to Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum

• 18 Gottfried Lindauer portraits featuring tūpuna from across the motu

• The first public display of Karaitiana Te Rango (Ngāti Tamakōpiri, Ngāti Whitikaupeka and Ngāti Tama Whiti), 1885, by Lindauer, gifted to the Gallery earlier this year in the memory of Rangi Katukua Utiku and Riria Lydia Utiku. The portrait is particularly unique as it was commissioned by the sitter.



