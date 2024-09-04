Advertisement
Auckland Fringe Festival comedy show Space Invaders tackles pelvic organ prolapse – Nicola Brown

By Nicola Brown
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Clinical psychologist Nicola Brown turns her experience with pelvic organ prolapse into the comedic Space Invaders at Auckland Fringe.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) is a condition where the pelvic organs are not held in their right place due to torn or stretched fascia, ligaments or muscles.
  • According to Continence NZ, about half of all women who have had a child have some level of prolapse, but only one in five women need to seek medical help.
  • Nicola Brown’s comedy show Space Invaders addresses POP, inspired by her own experiences with the condition.

Nicola Brown is a comedian, speaker, writer, MC and clinical psychologist from Ōtepoti/Dunedin.

OPINION

My solo comedy show, Space Invaders, is about something considered so taboo, it’s hardly ever spoken

