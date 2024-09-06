Colourful, detailed landscape paintings by Sarah Platt, Kirsty White, and Bruce Mortimer will contrast with the novel and thought-provoking photography of artists like Tracy Stamatakos and Amanda King.

The exhibition will feature contemporary Māori and Pasifika artists including Ana Teolifo, Natanahira Pona, and Joe Kemp sharing their stories of identity and heritage through cultural works that blend traditional techniques with personal expression.

Sculptors include self-taught Michelle Retimana, who specialises in bronze and clay works, and Nathan Hull, who draws on recycled metals for his life-size sculptures of animals.

2024 is the fourth year of the annual event. Co-directors Sofija Matich and Cary Cochrane, who worked together at Cochrane’s Flagstaff Gallery in Devonport, brought the show to Eden Park in 2021 after a casual conversation with Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner sparked the idea to create a flagship event for artists to promote their pieces in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Over 150 artists will be showcasing their works at this year's event. Photo / Art in the Park

“His vision is to promote Eden Park as a key cultural and arts venue which we completely agree it already is,” Matich told the Herald in 2021. “Art in the Park is just another step in showcasing the park and how it can be an arts venue to boost and support the arts on a really big stage.”

Cochrane says Art in the Park “provides a unique platform for New Zealand artists to connect communities”.

For the 2024 event, its biggest drawcard is a new Sculpture Walk along the stadium’s concourse, with 53 artists confirmed to showcase their pieces.

Ninety sculptures will take their place at the field’s edge, offering a unique and immersive experience where visitors can stroll the grounds and explore the artwork up close as they walk around the space.

Interactive elements have been included; there are hands-on digital art experiences, adult art classes and a Kids Corner, where younger visitors (entry for children under 14 is free) can create their own showpiece.

A Sculpture Walk will be debuted around Eden Park's concourse, with 90 sculptures set to take their place at the field’s edge. Photo / Art in the Park

Live talks will be held by artists and industry specialists, providing attendees with a deeper look into the art on display, insights into the creative processes, techniques, and inspirations behind the works, and demonstrations where pieces will be produced on site.

Photo / Reborn, Cathryn Robyn, 530 x 530mm limited edition print.

Art will be available for purchase, so if something catches your eye, you can take it straight home with you from the event. There will also be a dedicated collection desk so you can return to collect artwork the following day, and a shipping service for pieces that need help being transported will be available at an added cost.

Art in the Park joins an array of cultural events happening this month, including the Auckland Fringe Festival, which is until September 22, and Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki’s new exhibition, Modern Women, Flight of Time.

Art in the Park 2024 will be held from September 19-22 at Eden Park.

To find the full list of the 150-plus artists participating in this year’s event and to buy tickets, head to artinthepark.co.nz for more information.

Tom Rose is a digital producer and editorial assistant for the Herald who covers lifestyle, entertainment, and travel.