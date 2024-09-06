Where: Various locations in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Price: Visit aucklandfringe.co.nz for the full programme and tickets.

The Vegetable Plot are coming to New Zealand for the first time to play at the Auckland Fringe Festival.

2) Upsurge Festival – Various locations in the Bay of Islands

Cancel your plans, blow off work, jump in the car and take a trip to the Bay of Islands this weekend for the Upsurge Festival. Kicking off on Sunday for eight days, the festival is a celebration of music, theatre, dance, thoughtful kōrero and the stunning region and its people. The programme includes performances from national treasures like Troy Kingi, Hollie Smith and the Royal New Zealand Ballet, alongside local talent. The theatre programme features Indian Ink Theatre Company’s Guru of Chai and hit play Prima Facie starring Cassandra Woodhouse and directed by Michael Hurst. One of the highlights of the festival is the kōrero/conversations programme, which features sessions with film-maker Gaylene Preston, Dr Hinemoa and Millie Elder, and Jude Dobson, as well as a spoken word workshop, a deconstruction of the pav discussion and more. The Bay of Islands is going to be buzzing with arts, culture and rich kōrero over the next eight days so do what it takes to get yourselves to the winterless North in the next few days.

When: September 8-15.

Where: Various locations in the Bay of Islands.

Price: Visit upsurgefestival.co.nz for the full programme and to purchase tickets.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet will be performing at the Upsurge Festival in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Ross Brown

3) In Other Words – Auckland CBD

You won’t find an on-stage pairing with more chemistry than these two: Jennifer Ward-Lealand and husband Michael Hurst are currently performing their first two-hander together, In Other Words. It’s a poignant and heartfelt story about a couple who’ve been together for 50 years and are now dealing with the effects of Alzheimer’s disease. The music of Frank Sinatra weaves throughout the intimate retrospective of their five-decade romance, acting as a touchstone for the characters as they dip in and out of key memories from their lives. British playwright Matthew Seager spent time facilitating sensory stimulation workshops in a rest home and witnessed the profound impact of music on those with dementia, which ultimately inspired him to write In Other Words. There are moments of joy and humour in this piece too, performed to perfection by two masters of their craft. It’s an eye- and heart-opening way to mark Alzheimer’s Awareness Month this month.

When: September 3-15.

Where: Q Theatre, 305 Queen St, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets $30-$68 + booking fees from qtheatre.co.nz

Jennifer Ward-Lealand and husband Michael Hurst are currently performing their first two-hander together, In Other Words. Photo / Dean O’Gorman

4) Taking Off – Takapuna

Grab your girlfriends and book tickets to a night of classic Kiwi theatre at the Pumphouse, where Sir Roger Hall’s Taking Off opened on Thursday. It’s a comedic tale of four “middle-aged” women, each at some kind of crossroads in their life, who take off on their OE to Europe. Tadpole Productions, which staged My Brilliant Divorce earlier this year, has compiled a top-notch cast featuring Jodie Dorday, Laura Hill, Darien Takle and Rachel Nash for this charming show, under the direction of Simon Prast. Among the characters, there’s a second-division Lotto winner, a farmer’s wife who has recently discovered her husband’s a philanderer, a corporate high-flyer who’s been made redundant and a widower setting off alone after years nursing her terminally ill husband. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll probably start Googling flights to London.

When: September 5-15.

Where: Pumphouse Theatre, 2a Manurere Ave, Takapuna.

Price: Tickets start at $25 + booking fees from pumphouse.co.nz

Sir Roger Hall’s Taking Off opened on Thursday at Takapuna's Pumphouse Theatre.

5) Freida’s Market – Grey Lynn

Start your weekend off with some good vibes, good tunes, good finds and baked goods at Freida’s Market this Saturday. The wine bar turned monthly morning market is a wee community hub on the first Saturday of the month, with a tasty selection of preloved and vintage clothes and treasures, ceramics, crafts, handmade jewellery, vinyl, plants and flowers and some light kai. There’s always someone spinning vinyl, keeping it groovy, and a friendly atmosphere. Whether you’re perusing or purchasing, Freida’s Market is a delightful place to ease into your laid-back weekend mood.

When: September 7, 10am-1pm.

Where: Freida Margolis, 440 Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Price: Free.

Attend the monthly morning market Freida's Market this Saturday in Grey Lynn.

6) Other Worlds – Manurewa

Spring has sprung in Tāmaki Makaurau, which means it’s an excellent time to head out to the Auckland Botanic Gardens and gallivant among the flourishing cherry blossoms and through Spring Blossom Valley. When you get there, you’ll notice something a little unusual has sprung up in the gardens: a series of large-scale globes by artist Ruth Watson. The exhibition of sculptures is called Other Worlds and, along with the Botanic Gardens, is presented by Auckland Council Public Art. Each globe sits atop tripod legs, invoking a sense of mystery, with a nod to science fiction. The temporary exhibit is aligned with the World Green Infrastructure Congress, which was hosted in Auckland this week, and will remain on display until mid-October. The globes are intricately designed, each one depicting different mapping or data-collection techniques, prompting visitors to contemplate different ways to see and understand the world in which we live.

When: Daily until October 14.

Where: Auckland Botanic Gardens, 100 Hill Rd, Manurewa, Auckland.

Price: Free.

Other Worlds is a large-scale globe sculpture exhibition taking place at the Auckland Botanic Gardens until October 14. Photo / David St George for Auckland Council

7) Auckland Home Show – Epsom

Australasia’s largest home event, the Auckland Home Show, is back. Organisers are gearing up for another sell-out year, with 40,000 people expected to attend over the show’s four days. Running from September 5 to 8 at the Auckland Showgrounds, the Auckland Home Show has over 500 exhibitors on board to promote and sell everything related to the abode, making it the number one destination for those looking to spruce up an old room or tackle a full-scale renovation. It’s the country’s go-to event for getting expert advice, seeing products in person and scoring major discounts for over 40 years, with exhibitors covering all aspects of home design, from the kitchen and bathroom to outdoor living spaces. Whether you’re planning a major reno, building from scratch or just dreaming up ideas and getting inspiration for your space, the Auckland Home Show brings the best of Aotearoa’s home and building industry under one roof.

When: September 5-7, 10am-9pm, September 8, 10am-6pm.

Where: Auckland Showgrounds, 217 Green Lane West, Epsom.

Price: Tickets $10-$18 from aucklandhomeshow.co.nz, door sales for $20.

The Auckland Home Show is currently on at the Auckland Showgrounds. Photo / Auckland Home Show

8) Spark Game Arena – Auckland CBD

This Saturday, Spark Arena is being taken over by a giant festival of gaming. Who said video games were antisocial? Thousands of gamers will be congregating at the arena to participate in interactive experiences, watch the live final of esport tournaments The Rise Cup and Valorant National Final, see well-known gaming personalities, meet like-minded individuals and, of course, play games. Logitech, Xbox and McLaren are among the companies providing on-site experiences, including racing simulators, plus there will be industry talks and prizes to be won. Call your fellow gamers and tell them this weekend’s battles are being relocated to Spark Game Arena Live and, if you’re a gaming family, take the kids too.

When: September 7, 9am-8pm.

Where: Spark Arena, 42-80 Mahuhu Crescent, Auckland.

Price: Tickets start at $30 from spark.co.nz/sgalive.

9) Auckland Philharmonia Community Bash + More – Auckland CBD

This weekend, it’s time to rekindle your romance with a beloved but potentially dusty old instrument you’ve got stored away in a cupboard somewhere and join in the Auckland Philharmonia Community Bash. It’s exactly what it sounds like, a gathering of instrumentalists and singers of all ages and abilities who will have one-afternoon rehearsal and then perform a short concert for the public. There are four pieces of music Holst’s The Planets (Mars, the Bringer of War and Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity) and Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man (Hymn Before Action and Agnus Dei). If playing or singing is not your thing, you can always head down to the Town Hall for the concert portion and support your fellow music enthusiasts.

It’s a busy time for Auckland Philharmonia. On Monday, they’re hosting one of their Phil After 5 events at Q Theatre, an evening of wine, live music and engaging speakers on the topic of percussion. And on Friday, they’re performing the French-inspired Joie de Vivre concert. Visit their website aucklandphil.nz for more information on those events.

When: September 8, 2pm rehearsals, 4.10pm public performance.

Where: Auckland Town Hall, Auckland Central. Pre-register at aucklandphil.nz

Price: Free.

Grab that instrument you’ve got stored away in a cupboard somewhere and join in the Auckland Philharmonia Community Bash. Photo / SAVS Photography Ltd

Plan Ahead: Live at the Museum Waiata Anthems – Parnell

There are few better venues for listening to live music than the South Atrium of Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland Museum. Next Friday, the acoustics in that space are going to be put to good use by the young Māori artists in the 2024 Waiata Anthems Taumata Programme. The programme aims to foster emerging artists creating waiata reo Māori or reo rua (bilingual) and this year’s cohort includes Nikau Grace, Mohi and Jordyn with a Why, among others. Tuitui Bistro in the Museum will be open on the night so you can get some kai before the artists take to the mic. It’s a uniquely Aotearoa New Zealand event that will introduce you to some rising stars who are reclaiming te reo Māori and bringing waiata reo Māori to the mainstream.

When: September 13, doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Where: South Atrium, Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland Museum, Auckland Domain, Parnell, Auckland.

Price: Tickets $30 adult, $15 child (5-15) from aucklandmuseum.com, under-5s free.

Jordyn with a Why will join a cohort of artists taking part in Waiata Anthems at the Auckland Museum.

Plan Ahead: Girls & Boys – Wynyard Quarter

Next week, Auckland Theatre Company opens one of the most talked-about plays of the last few years, Girls & Boys. Written by award-winning British playwright Dennis Kelly, the one-woman show tells a dark story of a romance and marriage gone horribly wrong. The role was originated by Carey Mulligan back in 2018 and is being performed here by Beatriz Romilly (King Lear), directed by Eleanor Bishop. We’re not going to sugarcoat it, Girls & Boys is not feel-good theatre, it is edge-of-your-seat drama that is at once powerful and disturbing. It’s a demanding role for Romilly, who throughout the course of the 90-minute play embodies the full spectrum of human emotion. Take a support person to this one, you might need a cup of tea and a cuddle afterwards.

When: September 10-22.

Where: ASB Waterfront Theatre, 138 Halsey St, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland.

Price: Tickets start at $30 + booking fees from atc.co.nz