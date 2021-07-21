Art in Park on at Eden Park, artists to showcase works

Art in the Park to be held at Eden Park. Video / NZ Herald

Eden Park, home of rugby, is changing to the home of art this weekend as the first Art in the Park gets under way Friday night.

Brainchild of Sofija Matich and Cary Cochrane who worked together at the Flagstaff Gallery in Devonport, the show aims to offer an annual platform for New Zealand artists.

"Cary and I had a real meeting of minds when we met with Nick Sautner, the CEO of Eden Park," said Matich. "His vision is to promote Eden Park as a key cultural and arts venue which we completely agree it already is."

Cary Cochrane and Sofija Matich have experience at home and overseas in large-scale events. Photo / Dean Purcell

One hundred and five of New Zealand's best contemporary artists will be displaying their paintings, mixed-media, sketches and sculptures until Sunday.

"Art in the Park is just another step in showcasing the park and how it can be an arts venue to boost and support the arts on a rally big stage," Matich said.

One hundred and five of NZ's best contemporary artists will be on show. Photo / Dean Purcell

The pair have experience both here and overseas in organising large-scale charity and art-themed events, including the National Gallery and the Wallace Collection in London.

"By shining a light on the best emerging and established New Zealand artists, we aim to set the stage to connect this talent with everyone from aspiring collectors and enthusiasts, to celebrities, to the everyday public - so that the best in our country's creativity is championed to the degree it deserves," say the organisers.

Tickets are on sale now at www.artinthepark.co.nz