Space Minister Judith Collins at the ceremony to reactivate 62 Squadron. Photo / Royal New Zealand Air Force via Facebook
By RNZ Gallery of RNZ
The Royal New Zealand Air Force has established its first dedicated space unit, within a squadron that hasn’t been active since World War II.
The 62 Squadron, which originally supported Allied operations with radar technology during World War II, was reactivated
today at a formal ceremony at the RNZAF Base Auckland.
Space Minister Judith Collins said it reflected the Government’s commitment to protecting the country’s interests and security in the “rapidly evolving space domain”.
“Space is vital for modern life. We rely on space-based infrastructure for a range of critical services, from weather observation to financial transactions.