Space Minister Judith Collins at the ceremony to reactivate 62 Squadron. Photo / Royal New Zealand Air Force via Facebook

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Space Minister Judith Collins at the ceremony to reactivate 62 Squadron. Photo / Royal New Zealand Air Force via Facebook

By RNZ Gallery of RNZ

The Royal New Zealand Air Force has established its first dedicated space unit, within a squadron that hasn’t been active since World War II.

The 62 Squadron, which originally supported Allied operations with radar technology during World War II, was reactivated today at a formal ceremony at the RNZAF Base Auckland.

Space Minister Judith Collins said it reflected the Government’s commitment to protecting the country’s interests and security in the “rapidly evolving space domain”.

“Space is vital for modern life. We rely on space-based infrastructure for a range of critical services, from weather observation to financial transactions.