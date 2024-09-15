How to get to Mānawa Bay - Auckland Airport’s new premium shopping mall

Mānawa Bay is just a four-minute drive from Auckland Airport. Photo / Libby Middlebrook

There will also be several options to eat and drink, with 14 eateries in the complex.

Situated along the Manukau Habour, the building - holding a 5-star Green Star Design rating - will also have its ground covered by more than 100,000 newly planted trees and plants.

Mānawa Bay centre manager Linh Luong said that the staff “can’t wait” to welcome customers to the mall, which has been more than two years in the making.

She cautioned customers intending to visit in September to plan their journey ahead as they can expect a busy commute.

“Opening days can be busy. That’s why we are making sure if you come on open day or any day in the first month, there will be the same great experiences and opportunities that will be unique to Mānawa Bay,” Luong said.

“We are preparing for the first weekend to be busy, and we’re encouraging customers to plan their journey. Over the first four opening days we’ll have extra off-site carparking in place in case the main carpark becomes full. Some car parks will allow people to park a short distance away and take a quick free bus trip to the centre, with buses running about every 10 or 15 minutes.

“There will be some changes to the roads, so we do ask that shoppers allow extra time for getting here and to please be patient.”

Auckland Airport cautions visitors to plan their journey ahead during the launch period.





Getting to Mānawa Bay over the launch period September 19-22

If driving from Auckland Airport, reaching Mānawa Bay will take around four minutes, the airport said. From Auckland CBD, it would be around a 25-minute drive.

Public transport is a 10-minute walk from the Hape Drive bus stop at the airport. Look for bus stop IDs: 2396 and 2421 - you can also use Auckland Transport’s bus planner to check timetables. If travelling from the city centre by bus, you can take the Airport Link orange bus and travel to the Hape Drive bus stop for $6.

If travelling from the city centre by bus, you can take the Airport Link orange bus and travel to the Hape Drive bus stop for $6.

Once there, extra car parks will be available and you will be directed by staff into to the closest car park, which will be free for visitors.

From the park, a short walk or bus trip may be needed to the centre, though free buses will be running every 10 to 15 minutes.

Mobility parking will have a priority right outside the centre, though customers are advised to have their mobility parking permit displayed on the vehicle’s front so that staff know to let you pass through.





Road closures

Jimmy Ward Cres will be temporarily closed to through traffic but will be open for our customers coming to the centre.

Nixon Rd will be temporarily closed to southbound traffic. Please follow the signs that will be in place to direct you where you need to be.

On Wednesday, Auckland Airport announced that 100 existing check-ins will be replaced by new self-service kiosks and auto bag drops will be installed.

The airport said that the changes will mean a shorter, more efficient process for travellers, who can expect to save up to 13 minutes by using the new technology for check-in when compared to optimal standards set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).







