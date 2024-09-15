How to get to Mānawa Bay - Auckland Airport’s new premium shopping mall

Mānawa Bay is expected to create 750 jobs from opening. Photo / Libby Middlebrook
Auckland Airport’s premium outlet shopping centre Mānawa Bay opens to the public this week on September 19.
Nearly 100 shops - including 14 eateries are set to be available.
Getting there from the airport will only take a four-minute drive.
Travellers and their companions with time to spare and a desire for some retail therapy will have access to a new shopping mall opening right by Auckland Airport this week.
Auckland Airport’s $200-million-plus premium outlet centre Mānawa Bay is opening to the public on Thursday and will start its official opening period of celebrations from September 19-22.
The brand-new mall will have nearly 100 shops including both local and international brands - more than 20 of which will be opening either their first-ever shop in the country such as Lindt, Ariat, Hoka, Guess and Timeless Watches, while some others will debut their outlet store, like Kate Spade, Michael Kors and Swarovski.
“Opening days can be busy. That’s why we are making sure if you come on open day or any day in the first month, there will be the same great experiences and opportunities that will be unique to Mānawa Bay,” Luong said.
“We are preparing for the first weekend to be busy, and we’re encouraging customers to plan their journey. Over the first four opening days we’ll have extra off-site carparking in place in case the main carpark becomes full. Some car parks will allow people to park a short distance away and take a quick free bus trip to the centre, with buses running about every 10 or 15 minutes.
“There will be some changes to the roads, so we do ask that shoppers allow extra time for getting here and to please be patient.”
Getting to Mānawa Bay over the launch period September 19-22
If driving from Auckland Airport, reaching Mānawa Bay will take around four minutes, the airport said. From Auckland CBD, it would be around a 25-minute drive.
Public transport is a 10-minute walk from the Hape Drive bus stop at the airport. Look for bus stop IDs: 2396 and 2421 - you can also use Auckland Transport’s bus planner to check timetables. If travelling from the city centre by bus, you can take the Airport Link orange bus and travel to the Hape Drive bus stop for $6.
Once there, extra car parks will be available and you will be directed by staff into to the closest car park, which will be free for visitors.
From the park, a short walk or bus trip may be needed to the centre, though free buses will be running every 10 to 15 minutes.
Mobility parking will have a priority right outside the centre, though customers are advised to have their mobility parking permit displayed on the vehicle’s front so that staff know to let you pass through.
Road closures
Jimmy Ward Cres will be temporarily closed to through traffic but will be open for our customers coming to the centre.
Nixon Rd will be temporarily closed to southbound traffic. Please follow the signs that will be in place to direct you where you need to be.
On Wednesday, Auckland Airport announced that 100 existing check-ins will be replaced by new self-service kiosks and auto bag drops will be installed.
The airport said that the changes will mean a shorter, more efficient process for travellers, who can expect to save up to 13 minutes by using the new technology for check-in when compared to optimal standards set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).