



Perfect For:

Travellers seeking a stress-free stay ahead of an early, long-haul flight and travellers who are just bad at organising. Preparing to embark on a 24-hour journey to Chicago (including transit time) and being a self-described clusterf***, I happened to fit both archetypes at check-in.





First Impressions:

Top class staff. Arriving at 11.30pm, I was so tired after a few days of restless sleep. Ivan seamlessly helped me check-in and was very patient as I asked him to repeat a few things in my near-lucid dream state.





The room:

Heaven is a bed in the soundproof executive room. After frantically packing my suitcase late in the evening following a night out with the girls - because I have never been that organised - the king-sized bed was a gift. It wasn’t just because it was comfortable (it was - extremely). It made me feel like I was floating.

My sleep was divine. The luxury mattress has a cushiony comfort layer that helps your body conform and gives added pressure relief. It’s soft in a dreamy kind of way. The duvet was light but weighted enough to keep me quite warm. It has a microfibre outer and hypo-allergenic filling. Bonus: it’s also sustainable. Recycled plastic bottles were used to make it. The pillows? Buttery, airy, amazing. They were made out of super fine, all-natural feather and down.

The room, which sits on the highest level on the ninth floor, was surprisingly spacious. I could walk around the room without feeling hugged by disorganised chaos - a rare feeling. Coated in a palette of mahogany, greys, and golds, the minimalistic decor gave an air of sophistication but somehow without the douchebaggery.

Though my short stay hadn’t required much use of it, there was more than enough furniture to place my items on or in. This included two bedside tables, another portable table by a sofa, a long asymmetrical desk and an additional chair.

My favourite stylistic element was the curtains over the floor-to-ceiling windows. They were mostly transparent with a soft greyish-blue tint, with delicate ripples that reminded me of the ocean. It helped give a sense of peace.





Bathroom:

The musky-gold rainfall shower under a dimly lit bathroom was a vibe. And the slippers to go with the two bathrobes were a nice touch. Regarding bathroom products, the room provided the important things - shampoo, shower gel, etc - but you could tell it was quality and it added to the luxurious feel.





Facilities:

Exclusive access to the Te Kaahu lounge is given to all guests of the executive room and suite to relax or work in. Meeting rooms are also available on the ninth floor. Free WiFi is available to Accor members (easy and quick sign-up online). Entertainment is available with a 55-inch smart tv inside the room. There is also a gym with a spectacular view.





Food and drink:

The rooms on the ninth floor are treated to complementary chocolate prepared by in-house executive chef Nancye Pirini. I can still remember the fluffy, praline and silky texture. And the taste - yum. In fact, they were so good that I asked if I could purchase the exact flavour again. Sadly, I wasn’t able to.

The hotel’s director of food and beverage Geoffroy Bringeon told me that all the chocolate comes from the Solomon Gold company which is then prepared in Mount Maunganui. An important point for the hotel was that the chocolates do not contain dairy, gluten, nuts, soy, or refined sugar, Bringeon said.

The restaurant Te Kaahu, which sits on the same floor as the executive room, has incredible food. I went for the breakfast buffet and treated myself to sourdough bread topped with vegan scrambled tofu, bacon, steamed veg, as well as delicious bircher muesli. I was hungry.

Te Kaahu's dining menu is exquisite.





In the neighbourhood:

Short walk to the Auckland Airport, retail stores, and carpark.





Accessibility:

Common areas are accessible by wheelchair. All rooms are equipped with emergency info, a visual alarm for the hearing impaired, and audible smoke alarms.





Price:

From $489 per night.





Contact:

For more information visit www.pullmanaucklandairport.com or call +64 9 256 7901.