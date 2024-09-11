Auckland Airport chief customer officer Scott Tasker said: “If we look at international best practice, travellers can save up to 13 minutes across the check-in process – that’s all the steps needed to get you checked in and your bags dropped off – with wait times for the self-check options typically no more than five minutes. That’s far quicker than you’d generally experience at a traditional check-in desk.”

Scott Tasker, chief customer officer at Auckland Airport.

“The process will be faster, but if you need to take a bit more time or require some assistance, you don’t feel the pressure of a line of people waiting behind you,” he added.

The first lot of upgraded kiosks and bag drops will be ready in this summer and although the new process encourages self-service, staff will be on hand to assist.

The changes are part of the airport’s infrastructure investment programme, which includes a new $3.9 billion domestic jet terminal that will be combined with the international terminal.

“As New Zealand’s main gateway, our airport needs to be fit for the future of travel, delivering the uplift in experience travellers are asking for. It will also be the future home of check-in for domestic jet travellers, when they shift across to the new terminal.

“We’ve been operating with a mix of kiosks and check-in desks for many years at both the international and domestic terminal. When the new domestic jet hub opens at the end of the decade, regardless of whether you’re flying to Wellington or Doha you’ll be using a kiosk and bag drop,” said Tasker.

A finish date has not yet been set on the project, though the 2028-29 financial year is projected for the opening at this stage. The airport said it will be able to provide more concrete dates at a later date, with work beginning on the project soon.

Last week Auckland Airport unveiled a new location for international pick-ups. Taxi, rideshare and Super Shuttle services now operate right next to the international terminal, shaving around five minutes of walking time compared to the previous location of the pick-up zone, which was positioned temporarily to accommodate ongoing construction work.












