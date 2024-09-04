Advertisement
Auckland Airport unveils new location for international pick-up

The new Transport Pick Up Zone at Auckland Airport, set to open Sept 10. Photo / Auckland Airport

  • Taxi, rideshare and Super Shuttle pick-ups will be moving next to the international terminal at Auckland Airport - cutting the walking time by around five minutes.
  • Opening on September 10, the new transport zone will be home to 70% of all commercial pick-ups.
  • There will be no changes to the location of courtesy shuttles to off-airport rental car, parking and hotel operations.

Passengers arriving from their international flight will not need to stretch their legs as far to get to the pick-up zone at Auckland Airport next week.

Taxi, rideshare and Super Shuttle services will operate right next to the international terminal from September 10.

Travellers can expect to shave around five minutes of walking time to the new transport zone compared to the current pick-up zone, which is positioned to accommodate ongoing construction work.

Walking from the terminal itself will take less than two minutes.

Once on-site at the western end of the international terminal, the new pick-up zone will stretch around 180 metres and have a covered walkway.

Auckland Airport chief customer officer Scott Tasker said it will be a big improvement for most arriving passengers who will now have a much shorter walk to make from where the current temporary pick-up is located.

“We want to thank travellers and transport operators for their patience over the past few months as we’ve operated taxis, rideshare and shuttles from our temporary pick-up location,” he said.

“We’ve heard the feedback from travellers loud and clear that they would like the option of a closer pick-up area, so that’s what we’re getting on and delivering for the majority of travellers wanting a commercial transport pick-up.

“Carrying out construction in a live operating environment has its challenges and we’ll continue to adapt and respond as the build progresses.

The airport said the move was made following customer feedback and that it was able to advance the scheduled new area sooner than initially planned.

“In terms of transport pick-ups, our construction team has managed to re-sequence elements of our construction programme so taxi and rideshare pick-ups, as well as Super Shuttles, can return closer to the international terminal much earlier than planned,“ Tasker said.

“We hope this is a welcome improvement for everyone.”

