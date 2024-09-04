- Taxi, rideshare and Super Shuttle pick-ups will be moving next to the international terminal at Auckland Airport - cutting the walking time by around five minutes.
- Opening on September 10, the new transport zone will be home to 70% of all commercial pick-ups.
- There will be no changes to the location of courtesy shuttles to off-airport rental car, parking and hotel operations.
Passengers arriving from their international flight will not need to stretch their legs as far to get to the pick-up zone at Auckland Airport next week.
Taxi, rideshare and Super Shuttle services will operate right next to the international terminal from September 10.
Travellers can expect to shave around five minutes of walking time to the new transport zone compared to the current pick-up zone, which is positioned to accommodate ongoing construction work.
Walking from the terminal itself will take less than two minutes.