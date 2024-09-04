Once on-site at the western end of the international terminal, the new pick-up zone will stretch around 180 metres and have a covered walkway.

Auckland Airport chief customer officer Scott Tasker said it will be a big improvement for most arriving passengers who will now have a much shorter walk to make from where the current temporary pick-up is located.

“We want to thank travellers and transport operators for their patience over the past few months as we’ve operated taxis, rideshare and shuttles from our temporary pick-up location,” he said.

“We’ve heard the feedback from travellers loud and clear that they would like the option of a closer pick-up area, so that’s what we’re getting on and delivering for the majority of travellers wanting a commercial transport pick-up.

“Carrying out construction in a live operating environment has its challenges and we’ll continue to adapt and respond as the build progresses.

The airport said the move was made following customer feedback and that it was able to advance the scheduled new area sooner than initially planned.

“In terms of transport pick-ups, our construction team has managed to re-sequence elements of our construction programme so taxi and rideshare pick-ups, as well as Super Shuttles, can return closer to the international terminal much earlier than planned,“ Tasker said.

“We hope this is a welcome improvement for everyone.”