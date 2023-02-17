Princess Anne unveils a plaque at the Citizens' War Memorial in Christchurch. Photo / Christchurch City Council

Princess Anne has appeared in Christchurch in the next stop of her brief four-day visit to New Zealand.

The Princess Royal laid a wreath at the Citizens’ War memorial and unveiled a plaque to rededicate to the monument, as hundreds gathered in Cathedral Square to witness the moment and get a glimpse of the King’s sister.

She was accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence. They visited the city’s central library, Tūranga, before heading to the memorial.

Princess Anne was briefed about the Christchurch rebuild during a visit to the city's Cathedral Square. Photo / Georgia O'Connor-Harding

Earlier today, Newstalk ZB reported that the arrival of a cruise ship had boosted numbers as a growing crowd turned out to get a glimpse of Princess Anne.

The royal arrived in Christchurch today to wrap up her visit to New Zealand. Extra police were present in Cathedral Square as Princess Anne was briefed about the city’s rebuild and prepared to rededicate the Citizens’ War Memorial.

More than 100 people, including cruise ship tourists, the New Zealand Army, Navy and locals with dogs gathered under a cloudy Christchurch sky.

Anne was then set to receive an update on the role of the country’s agricultural and pastoral showing movement, and the sheep and wool industry, at the Canterbury Agricultural Park.

Princess Anne lays a wreath at the Citizens' War Memorial in Christchurch. Photo / Christchurch City Council

There, she’ll unveil a plaque in the Show Saviour garden. The plaque is in commemoration of the support shown by the public during the years when shows were not held due to Covid-19.

It comes amid a whirlwind visit by the royal, who changed her NZ itinerary at the last minute due to the devastation wreaked by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Yesterday Anne met with riders and volunteers at the Riding for the Disabled Association in Porirua.

Earlier this week, the royal shared a message of condolence to New Zealanders following her visit to the Beehive Bunker.

The Princess Royal arrived in Wellington on Wednesday and met with cyclone response staff at the National Crisis Management Centre as her four-day visit to Aotearoa began.

“My thoughts are with all New Zealanders whose homes or livelihoods have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle,” she said in a statement.

“I have been given the opportunity to visit the national disaster and crisis headquarters today and I am impressed by the major efforts being undertaken by first responders, local and national agencies to ensure the best possible support for everyone, especially those still at risk.”

Anne was later pictured attending the Service of Remembrance at Pukeahu National War Memorial in the capital, after visiting Te Papa to see the museum’s Gallipoli: The Scale of Our War exhibition.

She was initially meant to travel to Linton, near Palmerston North, to attend the 100th anniversary celebrations of the NZ Army’s Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals, of which she is Colonel in Chief.











