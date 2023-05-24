Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are seen arriving to the "Woman Of Vision Awards" on May 16, 2023 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are seen arriving to the "Woman Of Vision Awards" on May 16, 2023 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

A representative for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has addressed rumours that the Sussexes exaggerated their car chase in New York City - and they’ve slammed the idea that it was a publicity stunt.

“Respectfully, considering the duke’s family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of PR stunt,” the couple’s spokesperson, Ashley Hansen, told Page Six, referencing Harry’s mother Princess Diana’s fatal car accident in 1997 involving paparazzi. “Quite frankly, I think that’s abhorrent.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in a paparazzi pursuit in New York City on May 16.

Hansen released a statement at the time on behalf of the Sussexes that alleged the car chase was “near-catastrophic” and went on for more than “two hours”.

Many people were sceptical of the incident due to the traffic gridlock Manhattan is known for.

While Eric Adams, New York City Mayor, condemned the “reckless and irresponsible” incident, a police officer told The Post at the time that the chase “definitely wasn’t two hours” and that there were “no collision reports or 911 calls”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave the function for their car on May 16. Photo / Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg also disputed the likelihood of the event on The View.

“I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York we’d all make it to the theatre on time,” Goldberg quipped on the show.

“I think their spokesman referenced something that you generally would reference in Los Angeles. That’s where you have chases. That’s where you can move at high speeds.”

What’s more, one of Harry’s pals thought the description of the pursuit was “hysterical”.

“Everyone understands [Harry’s] anger at the photographers,” the anonymous friend shared with the Daily Beast, “but making hysterical statements doesn’t help matters, especially when, as the Queen might have said, recollections may vary”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave a function in New York before the alleged chase. Photo / Getty Images

Despite the backlash Harry and Meghan have received over their description of the night, the couple haven’t gone back on their story. In fact, the couple hope to further substantiate their claims with the photographs taken by the paparazzi on the night of the incident, which they have requested from Backgrid via their lawyers.

However, Backgrid not only refused to give Harry and Meghan the pictures, but they also dismissed their claims about the incident.

“According to the photographers present, there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during this incident.

“The photographers have reported feeling that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point.”

The agency also stated that its staff had no intention of “causing any distress or harm, as their only tool was their cameras”.

However, Backgrid concluded: “We do not condone any form of harassment or illegal activity. We are taking Prince Harry’s allegations seriously and will be conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.”