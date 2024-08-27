Advertisement
Princess Diana’s death to be examined and ‘new information’ revealed in docuseries ‘Who Killed Diana?’

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The 27th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales' death is on August 31. Photo / Getty Images

The 27th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales' death is on August 31. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Diana’s death, 27 years ago on August 31, 1997 shocked the world, catapulting it into a mutual mourning for the people’s princess.

In the years since, many theories about the circumstances of the car accident which claimed her and Dodi Fayed’s lives, as well as their driver, Henri Paul, have circulated, as well as multiple investigations.

French investigators determined in 1999 that paparazzi were too far behind the car when it crashed and could not be responsible for manslaughter, while a British inquest in 2008 found a verdict of “unlawful killing” by Paul and paparazzi who were closely pursuing the car.

Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Fayed died in the accident. Photo / Getty Images
Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Fayed died in the accident. Photo / Getty Images

While many theories still circulate and Fayed’s father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, maintained until his own death last year that the car crash was murder, Diana’s death was determined to be the result of a car accident in which she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Now, ahead of the anniversary of the 36-year-old’s death, a docuseries titled Who Killed Diana?, will present the facts of the case and interview several key sources, some of which will be interviewed for the first time, in hopes of uncovering “new information”, Deadline has reported.

Created by the same team who worked on Netflix’s Who Killed Jill Dando?, the series promises to give “fresh insight into compelling and complex details”.

Speaking to the news outlet, head of talent and content development at EverWonder, the series production company, Jon Adler said, “We both believe approach and access are everything. This new franchise will not merely revisit deaths of famous figures, it will actively drive the story forward with new voices and fresh insight into compelling and complex details.”

Mohamed Al Fayed maintained his son and Diana were murdered. Photo / Getty Images
Mohamed Al Fayed maintained his son and Diana were murdered. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the series director and executive producer, Emma Cooper, who also worked on The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe, added, “Exploring legendary women through investigative journalistic documentaries is a passion of mine.”

She continued, “I am committed to approaching this beloved and iconic woman’s story with fresh perspectives, new voices and previously untold information.”

No release date for the three-part project has been revealed.

