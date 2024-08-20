The Sussexes shared a statement of support soon after Kate went public with her diagnosis, writing: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Harry and Meghan reportedly were not told of her condition before it went public, finding out on social media instead.

Now, it’s understood the couple’s seemingly well-intended message of support angered William.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, a source revealed the future king was allegedly upset his brother did not call Kate by her full and preferred name, Catherine, and claimed he found it to be “an entirely unnecessary and deliberate irritation”.

Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince Harry with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have remained estranged since the couple resigned from royal duties in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Kate reportedly asked the Royal family to call her by her full name soon before she and William wed in 2011.

“The fact that Harry and Meghan were unable to bring themselves to use her chosen name, even when they were sending her get-well-soon messages after her cancer diagnosis, was noted,” the insider said.

“William takes offence at people calling Catherine ‘Kate,’ because she has asked to be known as Catherine. It’s a fairly simple wish to respect. I’m sure Meghan wouldn’t like it if William started publicly calling her ‘Meghan Markle.’

“Of course it’s an utterly trivial thing, but those of us who know William know that it is one of the things that pushes his buttons. Pushing his buttons while he was going through his wife’s cancer seemed an entirely unnecessary and deliberate irritation.”

Despite the alleged irritation, William and Kate were understood to have responded to the Californian-based royals’ letter.

But according to British outlet The Mirror, the exchange was anything but “warm” and “informal”.

William's reply to Harry was allegedly anything but warm. Photo /Getty Images

“Harry and Meghan have been in contact with William, but their private message was simply one of sympathy and didn’t include any suggestion the brothers should make up and let bygones be bygones or that Harry should fly back to the UK soon,” royal writer Tom Quinn told the publication.

“There is just too much ill feeling for that. William, who is still hurt by everything Harry has said in the past, has responded, but the response is very much engineered by the Palace and it’s hardly the kind of warm, informal response you would expect from one brother to another.

“It’s more like the sort of communication you would get between two slightly wary diplomats.”



