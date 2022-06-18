As Vogue writer Giles Hattersley notes, Camilla has navigated many firsts, including being "the first divorced person to marry the heir apparent to the British throne and not derail the ascension." Photo / Getty Images

As Vogue writer Giles Hattersley notes, Camilla has navigated many firsts, including being "the first divorced person to marry the heir apparent to the British throne and not derail the ascension." Photo / Getty Images

In an interview with British Vogue to celebrate her 75th birthday, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has revealed much about her relationship with Prince Charles and the media scrutiny she's endured over the years.

Amid sharing details of the challenges of her life, including telling Vogue reporter Giles Hattersley "who wants to be 75, really, but there's nothing we can do about it," Camilla described her relationship with Charles as being heavily impacted by their busy schedules: often the two can be like "ships passing in the night".

She told the magazine they make time during their days for a cup of tea and that one of her favourite things about married life is simply sitting opposite her husband and reading.

"It's not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet. Sometimes it's like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. It's lovely to catch up when we have a bit of time," she told the magazine.

And she added that the "nicest thing" when the pair is away from home is " ... that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. It's very relaxing because you know you don't have to make conversation. You just sit and be together."

Camilla also recalls the immense scrutiny she came under in the 1990s as her affair with Prince Charles when he was married to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was made public.

She told British Vogue that period in her life "was not easy".

"I was scrutinised for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it. Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticised…But I think in the end, I sort of rise above it and get on with it. You've got to get on with life," says the royal, who, as Hattersley notes was "the first divorced person to marry the heir apparent to the British throne and not derail the ascension."

And two decades on, the future Queen Consort appears to live a family-focused life, telling the publication of the joy she has in her relationships with her grandchildren, including an ongoing Wordle battle with one granddaughter.

In addition to the royal grandchildren, she also has five from her previous marriage.

"We learn from very young people and they learn from us too. That's the way it's always been. You know the nice thing about being a grandmother is that you can spoil them occasionally, give them more of the things that their parents forbid them to have," she shared.

But she said her granddaughters are at an age where they're trying out new looks that she describes as "rather frightening".

"The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it's rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny coloured hair and stuff."

In addition to sharing details about her role as grandmother, the Duchess of Cornwall also stressed her passion for her work with survivors of domestic violence.

She said she was hearing "too often" of someone who had experienced it and wanted to help.

"There's been such a taboo. People can still love the people that abuse them, and feel such guilt and such shame that they think it's their fault, so they bury it. It becomes a sort of terrible hidden secret," she told the magazine.

The interview also included a question about whether Camilla considers herself a feminist, to which she replied:

"I meet so many women who I find totally inspirational. Those are the stories I love hearing. People who started with no confidence and they go on to make a mark in the world and fly the flag for women."