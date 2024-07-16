18 foods that will benefit both your gut and brain

“The vagus nerve is a key component of the wider gut-brain axis, and what’s going on in your brain can influence what’s going on in your gut and vice versa,” says Dr Megan Rossi, a gut health scientist, dietitian and research fellow at King’s College London.

“Disruption along this gut-brain axis has been associated with disorders including stress, depression, anxiety and more, with chronic stress and trauma having been linked with conditions like irritable bowel syndrome,” she says.

Many of us notice the first physical effects of stress in our gut.

“We refer to ‘butterflies in my tummy’ or having an upset stomach when we’re nervous, but few of us think about the impact of our gut on our brain. In fact, it affects our perception of the world, our mental regulation and cognitive abilities, and there are strains of bacteria in our gut health that are associated with a whole range of mental health conditions,” says Lara Hughes, a clinical nutritionist and naturopathic practitioner with a background in neuroscience.

How healthy is your gut?

Gut health can be tested via stool analysis at a private clinic. “But, unfortunately, there is currently no single comprehensive tool that can be used to measure gut health and determine what a healthy gut is,” says Rossi. Her team at King’s College London have developed this research-backed Gut Health Quiz, which gives you a good idea of how your gut is.

You may well be familiar with some of the symptoms of an unhealthy gut, such as bloating, digestive discomfort, reflux, constipation and diarrhoea. “Furthermore, when your digestive system is out of balance, you may experience brain fog and low mood,” says Hughes.

Another sign of digestive imbalance is food intolerance. “When we’re stressed, our iron depletes. This tends to cause food reactions, with people developing what they think is a food intolerance but potentially, their stress is exposing the gut membrane to pathogens and bacteria,” she says.

When the membrane gets compromised like this — when you have a “leaky gut” — autoimmune conditions can be triggered, making the body attack itself. “This can also cause chronic fatigue and arthritic conditions,” says Hughes.

Apart from diet, the factors that can impact the health of the gut include medicines — antibiotics, for example, not only kill the bad bacteria, but they can kill off the good ones, and other prescription drugs can also affect our microbes. And it’s thought drinking alcohol can lead to a leaky gut. There’s also growing evidence to suggest the gut and sleep are connected through the gut-brain axis. “Just two nights of limited sleep has been shown to negatively impact our gut microbes in a way that is linked with increasing inflammation and stress hormones,” says Rossi.

Why are the gut and the brain so intrinsically linked?

The gut is connected to the brain via the enteric nervous system, which includes the vagus nerve. This often means what’s going on in your brain can influence what’s going on in your gut and vice versa. According to a study in 2020, through communication with the vagus nerve and neurotransmitter release, the gut microbiota may play a role in stress responding and may also contribute to depressive symptoms.

“The gut microbiome supports immune regulation, with around 70-80% of the immune system housed in the gut. During periods of stress, your gut bacteria can activate the immune system to release inflammatory markers. This low-grade inflammation is thought to contribute to many chronic conditions, including poor mental health,” says Rossi. Lower inflammation and a stronger gut barrier make you more resilient.

If you’ve got bad gut health, it can affect how you perceive the world. “Good gut health makes us less likely to suffer from anxiety and depression and we experience positive emotions and good cognitive functions,” says Hughes. “Furthermore, some good bacteria help with the absorption of nutrients like magnesium and B vitamins ,which are crucial for cognitive and mental health.”

How to improve your gut health and beat stress

The best foods

A healthy microbiome is driven by rich microdiversity. “It’s not just about having more ‘good’ than ‘bad’ bacteria — diversity of strains is key, and our microbiome is hugely impacted by the foods we eat, namely those containing prebiotics and probiotics, which helps maintain equilibrium and micro-diversity,” says Hughes.

Prebiotics are non-digestible, fibrous foods that fuel our beneficial microflora ― because your body can’t digest them, they pass through to the lower digestive tract and are utilised as food by good bacteria, supporting the growth and functioning of the microbiota already residing in our gut. Most adults are eating an average of only about 20g of fibre a day. “Research suggests we should be consuming 30-40g fibrous foods daily to promote sufficient ingestion of prebiotics,” says Hughes. These foods include:

Wholegrains

Legumes

Garlic

Onions

Jerusalem artichoke

Leeks

Shitake mushrooms

Asparagus

Oats

Apples

Bananas

Probiotics are health-promoting bacteria found mainly in fermented foods. If you’re eating varied probiotic foods, you’ll not only populate your gut with beneficial bacteria, but promote good micro-diversity among strains for optimal benefit. Examples of probiotics:

Hard cheeses

Kefir

Natural yoghurt

Tempeh

Kimchi

Miso

Sauerkraut

“Aim for 5-8 different fruits and veg a day and make sure you include foods that contain phenolic compounds, a type of antioxidant found in green tea, grapes and avocados, which act as both prebiotic and probiotic in the stomach,” says Hughes.

The right supplements

Supplemental probiotics can also be helpful, especially for a boost during and after periods of illness. “Look not only for the number of live bacteria (billions of colony forming units/CFUs — 10-billion CFUs minimum), but also for the diversity of strains (5-plus strains ideally). Garden of Life’s Mood Plus blend is specifically formulated to support the gut-brain axis. If you think you might be deficient in iron, take a test. A gentle iron supplement can help reduce the impact of stress on the gut microbiota by increasing the absorption of iron.

Exercise and lifestyle

Exercise will not only release endorphins, the feel-good hormones for mental health, but massage the gut and the vagus nerve and help get things moving through your digestive system — even a good walk will make a difference.

“Mindful movement practices like yoga have been shown to improve overall digestive health. A 2022 study suggests that yoga is an effective tool for managing irritable bowel syndrome symptoms by reducing stress through the gut-brain axis and regulating digestive movements,” says Rossi.

And make sure you’re drinking plenty of water to prevent constipation, which, unchecked, can lead to your body absorbing harmful toxins and pathogens.

