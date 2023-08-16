How Do I Know If I Have Leaky Gut?

If you’ve ever been on a course of antibiotics in your life, chances are, you’ve developed some degree of leaky gut, says research microbiologist Kiran Krishnan, a global expert in gut health. “So, I assume I have leaky gut, all the time. And I act that way.”

But let’s backtrack a bit. It’s a fact that the gut and the brain are inextricably linked. How you feel when you wake up in the morning and your energy levels throughout the day, how many health conditions you have and how many chronic illnesses you may develop, all have to do with the state of your gut microbiome, explains Kiran. “The reason for that is because 95 per cent of all of these 100 trillion microbes [in the body] are sitting there somewhere in your digestive tract, and they’re driving your functionality.

“On one end of the spectrum, your microbiome is the most protective and supportive thing for your body. It’s giving you all the functionality, all the adaptability, making all the nutrients, making you resilient in so many different ways. [But] an unhealthy microbiome is arguably the most toxic thing that’s happening every single day. Leaky gut is an example of real severe toxicity within the microbiome. So, everyone’s microbiome is somewhere on that spectrum.”

Leaky gut, scientifically known as “increased intestinal permeability”, refers to a condition where the lining of the intestinal wall becomes more porous, allowing undigested food particles, toxins, and bacteria to escape into the bloodstream. This process can trigger an immune response, whereby the immune system, seeing these foreign invaders, launches an attack which can lead to chronic inflammation. Over time, this inflammation can affect different parts of the body, contributing to a wide range of health issues.

Why assume you have leaky gut?

Leaky gut is a condition that can often go unnoticed, as its symptoms can be vague and easily attributed to other causes. Fatigue, bloating, gas, joint pain, skin problems, and food sensitivities are just some of the common symptoms that may indicate leaky gut. However, these symptoms can also arise from various other health conditions, making leaky gut an elusive culprit. Alternatively, you may have no symptoms at all.

Assuming we have leaky gut is not about diagnosing ourselves but rather acknowledging the potential impact our modern lifestyle can have on gut health. Many aspects of our daily routine, from dietary choices to stress levels, can influence the gut lining.

“There are so many things working against a healthy microbiome, that you will absolutely have some degree [of leaky gut],” says Kiran. By embracing this assumption, we become more proactive in caring for our gut health and can prioritise preventive measures to support and repair the intestinal barrier.

"There are studies that show that a single seven-day course of [the antibiotic] clindamycin will disrupt your gut for at least two years in a very profound way," says Kiran, also noting that pesticides and antibiotics found in foods we consume have a detrimental effect on the balance of the microbiome.

Repairing leaky gut: A holistic approach

If we can bring resilience back to our gut microbiome, we can largely abate ourselves of many of the risk factors linked to leaky gut and in turn, chronic disease.

“Leaky gut is causing more deaths and disability than anything else, worldwide. So that’s why we live in a very opportune time,” says Kiran. “Because leaky gut is not that hard to fix.”

From his extensive research into the human microbiome, Kiran has formulated a 60-day gut reset protocol for New Zealand supplement brand Gutsi, which is based on the idea of facilitating gut healing with spore-based probiotics (SporeBiotic). The course primes the gut to better receive the benefits of other nutrients that are beneficial for gut health, such as fermented foods and polyphenols, and acts as a refresh and reset for the system.

The SporeBiotic used in the first step of the Gutsi course is made with bacillus spores, which are found naturally in the environment, have a symbiotic relationship with the human body and can very effectively colonise the gastrointestinal tract of both humans and animals. After the first 30 days, different strains of pre- and probiotics, amino acids, antioxidants, polyphenols and fibre are introduced to the gut, the diversity of the species being integral to the success of the programme.

Once the course is complete, your gut should be ready to reap the benefits of a healthy diet and be resilient enough to cope with not eating “perfectly” 100 per cent of the time.

“My health goal is to have resilience,” explains Kiran. “I don’t want to be so careful about everything I eat, every time I go out … A healthy gut microbiome provides you with extreme resilience; adaptability to your environment.”

The key to reforming your diet, he says, is to get as much diversity and variety of foods as you can, with resistant starches (legumes, nuts, green bananas), soluble fibre (oat bran, seeds, lentils) and insoluble fibre (vegetables and wholegrains). Switching to a diet devoid of pesticides is ideal (so, shopping organically where possible), though not always easy — and any steps you can take towards that goal will be beneficial.

Upping your intake of polyphenols is essential for the healthy function of our mitochondria, which convert substances from the food we eat into energy. The Mediterranean diet is rich in polyphenols, which Kiran says is one of the key reasons this way of eating promotes longevity. Polyphenols are found in red wine and dark chocolate (to be consumed in moderation, of course) and colourful fruits and vegetables such as berries, olives and spinach.

Correct supplementation with a diverse range of probiotic species to build a resilient gut, and the maintenance of supplementation alongside a healthy and varied diet creates the foundation for reforming the gut microbiome, healing leaky gut and helping to prevent it from recurring.

“This starts pushing you towards that healthy, diverse gut microbiome that’s not leaky, that is selectively permeable, which is exactly what we want. Then you make lots of other lifestyle choices about negating or reducing your exposure to things that you know will drive dysfunction in your system,” states Kiran.

“When you add those things together with this foundation, that becomes really profound for your overall health.”