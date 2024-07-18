In our new four-part series, we ask well-known New Zealanders to write a letter to their younger selves, offering advice, guidance and reflection on where their life has taken them. First, chef and restaurateur
When people ask, I tell them that I had a really cool and fun childhood, but looking back on it, there were a lot of things that could have derailed me.
Apart from my three older sisters, I was the only person I knew with divorced parents. My mum Timmy and dad Bruce both remarried and soon I had two half brothers, one step-brother and step-sister. I went from being the youngest of four siblings to being the fourth of eight, albeit living in two different cities – Whanganui and Auckland.
I’ve always had an interest in cooking and would help Dad prepare dinner each night. Mum tells me I made a cooking scrapbook at age 4 but it was lost as the whānau split up. One of the most pivotal moments in my life was when, aged 7, I was alone in the kitchen cooking fish and chips. I had set up a (wobbly) stool so I could reach the pot, but inevitably I fell from it, and in the process, I managed to pull the pot of boiling oil over my head.
I remember the moment vividly. I remember the American sitcom Julia, starring Diahann Carroll, was playing on the TV. I remember watching Dad skid past me on his knees on the fat-covered kitchen lino, waiting for the ambulance to arrive – it didn’t. I remember Dad and my step-mum Rose putting me in their V8 Chevy Impala and rushing to get help, nearly hitting the ambulance as it left the hospital gate on its way to collect me. I had three long stays in Whanganui, Palmerston North, and Lower Hutt hospitals where I had a skin graft. I’ll sometimes say to people “Kiss my butt” as the skin from there is on my neck.