I had various nicknames at school but the ones that stuck were Scabby and Peter Poof (both true, but still…). I wasn’t sporty and I had to wear T-shirts to swim in and a wide-brimmed sun hat during summer to help my scarring heal. At intermediate, the principal told me to grow my hair long as kids would pick on me due to the scars on my head. In school photos, all the boys have short hair, and then there would be me, a long brown-haired flower child boy who looked like the girls. I was a prime target for bullies.

In 1960s and 70s New Zealand, not being into sports made you weird. I played volleyball for one year, a significant step for me, but I always preferred to bake a cake rather than run a mile. So in my own time, that was what I focused on, and everyone, likely even the bullies, benefited from my lunch box. I remember perfecting butterfly cakes – it was as good as scoring a goal. I learnt to be resilient and focused, and when I found myself in an occasional scrap at primary school, even though I wasn’t powerful, I sure as hell could clamp on the bully and stop myself from being hit.

As an adult, I would find myself thinking, “Wow, I’m from Castlecliff, Whanganui and I’m about to cook lunch for the Queen and Prince Philip” or “I’m about to shake Angel Merkel’s hand”, or “I’m about to cook for prime ministers Jacinda Ardern and Theresa May at No 10 Downing St”, or “I’m about to cook dinner for 900 people for Barack Obama’s first visit to New Zealand”. As a result of my cooking, I’ve had so many experiences that I have found unbelievable. Other things I’m proud of include donating my bone marrow to my sister Tracey, who had acute myeloid leukaemia, in 1995. Then I created an annual fundraising event in London in 1999 (where I lived for 31 years) for a charity and we have raised more than $15 million in London and almost $1.5m in New Zealand.

As I look back on all these ups and downs, I’ve reflected on what I would say to my younger self and it might sound something like this: “No doubt you’ll get burnt along the way, and it will sometimes hurt more than you ever imagined and possibly last your lifetime. The trick has always been to focus on those willing to offer you a wide-brimmed hat, no matter how silly it might be, to protect you from the sun. These are the people who really matter. Believe in yourself and do good s***, you only have one chance at this life.”

