Informing sustainable diets

The environmental impact of foods can be estimated using an approach known as a life-cycle assessment.

This involves identifying the “inputs” required along the food supply chain, such as fertiliser, energy, water and land, and tracking them from farm to fork. From this, we can calculate a product’s “footprint” – or environmental impact per kilogram of product – and compare it to other foods.

Most studies of environmental footprints focus on the raw ingredients that make up food products (such as beef, wheat or rice) rather than the packaged products people see on shelves (such as beef sausages, pasta or rice crackers). Of the studies that do focus on packaged foods, most only consider a fraction of the products available to consumers.

What’s more, a lot of research considers only the carbon emissions of food products, excluding other important measures such as water use. And some studies use global average environmental footprints, which vary significantly between countries.

Our research set out to overcome these limitations. We aligned environmental footprints with the products people find on supermarket shelves and covered a huge range of food and beverage products available in Australia. We also included many environmental indicators, to allow a more complete picture of the sustainability of different foods.

What we did

Key to our research was the FoodSwitch database, which compiles food labelling and ingredient data from images of packaged food and beverages. It covers more than 90% of the Australian packaged food market.

We combined the database with a mathematical method that sums the environmental impact of ingredients, to quantify the footprint of the product as a whole.

From this, we estimated the environmental footprint of 63,926 food products available in Australian supermarkets. We then simulated the potential benefits of making “realistic” switches between products – that is, switches within the same food category.

Our findings

The results show how making a small dietary change can have big environmental consequences.

For a shopping basket composed of items from eight food groups, we simulate the benefits of swapping from high-impact towards medium- or low-impact food products.

Our analysis assumes a starting point from the most environmentally harmful products in each food group – for example, sweet biscuits, cheese and beef burger patties.

A shift to medium-impact foods for all eight items – such as a muffin, yoghurt and sliced meat – can lead to at least a 62% reduction in environmental impact. Shifts towards the most sustainable choice for all items – bread, soy milk or raw poultry – can achieve a minimum 77% reduction.

This analysis ends at the supermarket shelves and does not include additional food processing by the consumer. For example, raw meat will usually be cooked before human consumption, which will expand its environmental footprint to varying degrees, depending on the method used.

See the below infographic for more detail. The full results are available in our study.

What next?

Many people are looking for ways to live more sustainably. Insufficient or complex information can fuel confusion and anxiety in consumers, leading to inaction or paralysis. Consumers need more information and support to choose more sustainable foods.

Supermarkets and retailers also have an important role to play – for example, by giving sustainable products prominent shelf placement. Attractive pricing is also crucial – particularly in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis when it can be difficult to prioritise sustainability over cost.

Government interventions, such as information campaigns and taxing high-impact products, can also help.

Food labelling is also important. The European Union is leading the way with measures such as the eco-score, which integrates 14 environmental indicators into a single score from A to E.

Apps such as ecoSwitch can also empower consumers.

The diets of people in developed nations such as Australia exert a high toll on our planet. More sustainable food choices are vital to achieving a sustainable future for humanity. We hope our research helps kick-start positive change.

Michalis Hadjikakou is a senior lecturer in environmental sustainability at Deakin University. Carla Archibald is a research fellow at the Centre for Integrative Ecology at Deakin University. Özge Geyik is a postdoctoral research fellow at the School of Life and Environmental Sciences at Deakin University. Pantki Shah is a PhD student at Deakin University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article.