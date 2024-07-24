Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Comfort foods for winter: How to make hearty meals healthy

By Nikki Birrell
4 mins to read
Chicken masala. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chicken masala. Photo / Babiche Martens

Winter warmers can be nutritious too, explains Nikki Birrell, sharing advice for creating healthier versions of comfort foods without sacrificing flavour.

Cheesy, carb-laden, meat-heavy meals can no doubt provide a great deal of comfort when the weather outside is frightful. The warmth and satisfaction they provide should not be underestimated. However, comfort foods need not be unhealthy – they can also be nutritious, offering both hearty satisfaction and health benefits. By incorporating whole grains, lean proteins and seasonal vegetables – all in delicious ways – it is possible to create meals that are both comforting and nourishing. Here’s how.

The foundation of healthy winter comfort foods lies in choosing nutritious ingredients that offer a variety of essential nutrients. Balanced meals are essential for maintaining energy levels and overall health. These recipes incorporate protein, such as lean meats, legumes, and quinoa, which provide essential amino acids for muscle repair and immune support; fibre, from whole grains and veges, contributing to a healthy digestive system; and healthy fats, from sources such as olive oil and avocado, which support heart health without excessive calories.

To create healthier versions of comfort foods without sacrificing flavour, consider these tips:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • Reduce fat and sugar: Substitute Greek yoghurt or light sour cream for cream in sauces and soups to cut down on fat while maintaining a creamy texture.
  • Enhance flavour with spices: Use herbs and spices to add depth and complexity to dishes without relying on excessive salt or sugar.
  • Whole grains over refined: Opt for whole grain versions of pasta, rice and bread to increase fibre intake and provide more sustained energy.
  • Increase vegetable intake: Incorporating more vegetables into your comfort food not only boosts the nutritional value but also adds flavour, texture and colour. Vegetables are high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, which are essential for maintaining good health, particularly during the winter months when our immune systems need extra support.
  • Opt for lean proteins: When recipes call for meat, choose lean cuts and consider plant-based proteins as well. Legumes, tofu, and tempeh are excellent sources of protein that can be integrated into traditional recipes.
  • Healthy fats: Use healthy fats such as olive oil or avocado instead of butter or cream. These fats are rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are beneficial for heart health.
  • Cooking methods: Opt for baking, grilling or steaming instead of frying. An air-fryer is also a great alternative. These methods reduce the amount of added fat and help retain the nutrients in your food.

By making these simple swaps and adjustments, you can transform your favourite comfort foods into healthier versions that still provide the warmth and satisfaction you crave during the winter months.

Recipes that tick both the comfort and health boxes

Light butter chicken recipe.

Spinach and mushroom lasagne recipe.

Vegetable and tofu miso recipe.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Marinated chicken skewers with beetroot, herbs and yoghurt recipe.

Yellow and green soup recipe.

Go heavy on the veges and a tasty lasagna stack makes for a hearty dinner. Photo / Babiche Martens
Go heavy on the veges and a tasty lasagna stack makes for a hearty dinner. Photo / Babiche Martens

Vegetable lasagne recipe.

Morrocan fish with couscous recipe.

Joe Wicks’ sweet potato nachos recipe.

Plant-based power burger recipe.

Vegetarian chilli beans with silverbeet recipe.

Vegetarian stuffed peppers with couscous recipe.

Tofu is a great carrier of flavour. Photo / Babiche Martens
Tofu is a great carrier of flavour. Photo / Babiche Martens

Pumpkin braised vegetables with tofu recipe.

Root vegetable gratin with beetroot hummus recipe.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chicken masala recipe.

Nourishing buckwheat risotto recipe.

Vegan moussaka with creamy cauliflower sauce recipe.

Curries tick all the crave boxes. Photo / Babiche Martens
Curries tick all the crave boxes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Potato, lime and cherry tomato curry with raita recipe.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. Fanatical about food and seeing the world, when not travelling, eating, cooking or writing about those — recent stories include making the most of mince, how to cook dried beans and where we should really be storing tomato sauce and chocolate.

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle