Comfort foods for winter: How to make hearty meals healthy

Chicken masala. Photo / Babiche Martens

Winter warmers can be nutritious too, explains Nikki Birrell, sharing advice for creating healthier versions of comfort foods without sacrificing flavour.

Cheesy, carb-laden, meat-heavy meals can no doubt provide a great deal of comfort when the weather outside is frightful. The warmth and satisfaction they provide should not be underestimated. However, comfort foods need not be unhealthy – they can also be nutritious, offering both hearty satisfaction and health benefits. By incorporating whole grains, lean proteins and seasonal vegetables – all in delicious ways – it is possible to create meals that are both comforting and nourishing. Here’s how.

The foundation of healthy winter comfort foods lies in choosing nutritious ingredients that offer a variety of essential nutrients. Balanced meals are essential for maintaining energy levels and overall health. These recipes incorporate protein, such as lean meats, legumes, and quinoa, which provide essential amino acids for muscle repair and immune support; fibre, from whole grains and veges, contributing to a healthy digestive system; and healthy fats, from sources such as olive oil and avocado, which support heart health without excessive calories.

To create healthier versions of comfort foods without sacrificing flavour, consider these tips: