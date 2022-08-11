Angela Casley's chicken masala

Babiche Martens

I have pleasant memories of eating chicken masala in London's East End - some so hot the conversation would stop and turn to our perspiring foreheads! Fabulous for a mid-week meal, chicken masala is wonderfully warming and quick to put together. Turn it into a dinner party feature by adding naan, raita and extra vegetable dishes. Use only half a chilli if you are feeding children, or turn the heat up with a whole one if you can handle it.

Ingredients

2 tsp Ground cumin 2 tsp Fresh coriander 2 tsp Garam masala 2 tsp Turmeric ½ tsp Cinnamon 3 cloves Garlic, crushed 2 Tbsp Fresh ginger, grated 1 Tbsp Vinegar 2 Tbsp Tomato paste 2 Tbsp Oil ½ Red chillies, or 1 depending on heat tolerance, chopped 1 Onion, diced 600 g Chicken breasts, diced (Main) 200 g Tomato puree 1 dessert spoon Brown sugar ¼ cup Fresh coriander, plus extra to garnish 4 servings Rice 4 servings Asian greens

Directions