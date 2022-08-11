Angela Casley's chicken masala

I have pleasant memories of eating chicken masala in London's East End - some so hot the conversation would stop and turn to our perspiring foreheads! Fabulous for a mid-week meal, chicken masala is wonderfully warming and quick to put together. Turn it into a dinner party feature by adding naan, raita and extra vegetable dishes. Use only half a chilli if you are feeding children, or turn the heat up with a whole one if you can handle it.
Ingredients
|2 tsp
|Ground cumin
|2 tsp
|Fresh coriander
|2 tsp
|Garam masala
|2 tsp
|Turmeric
|½ tsp
|Cinnamon
|3 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|2 Tbsp
|Fresh ginger, grated
|1 Tbsp
|Vinegar
|2 Tbsp
|Tomato paste
|2 Tbsp
|Oil
|½
|Red chillies, or 1 depending on heat tolerance, chopped
|1
|Onion, diced
|600 g
|Chicken breasts, diced (Main)
|200 g
|Tomato puree
|1 dessert spoon
|Brown sugar
|¼ cup
|Fresh coriander, plus extra to garnish
|4 servings
|Rice
|4 servings
|Asian greens
Directions
- In a small bowl mix cumin, coriander, garam masala, turmeric, cinnamon, garlic, ginger, vinegar, and tomato paste.
- In a heavy-based pan, heat oil. Add chilli and onion and cook for 2-3 minutes until softened. Add spices and continue to cook for 3 or 4 minutes until fragrant.
- Add chicken to the pan and stir to coat in spice mix and cook until lightly browned. Add tomato puree and sugar. Stir through and continue to cook for 20 minutes until chicken is cooked through and sauce thickened. Stir through coriander.
- Serve with hot rice and greens.