Joe Wicks' sweet potato nachos

Joe Wick is a multi-million bestselling author, has 11 million social media followers, holds the Guinness World Record for largest ever YouTube livestream audience and has 10 Sunday Times bestselling cookbooks. His latest is Feel Good Food and Joe's feeling particularly good about these sweet potat nachos.

"I mean, come on, look at the photo. How good do they look? Nacho life for the win. This is actually a really healthy recipe with loads of good stuff. It's one of the best things to make as a family and then all just steam into when it comes out of the oven. Cheese all dripping down your chin... Mess everywhere... Fighting over the last crispy bits!" he writes.

Ingredients

4 medium sweet potatoes (around 600g), peeled and sliced into 5-mm thick rounds 1 Tbsp light olive oil 1 tsp salt 4 Tbsp low-fat natural yoghurt, to serve

Spiced mince

1 Tbsp oil 1 red onion, diced 100g vege mince (or minced beef) ½ tsp ground cumin ½ tsp ground coriander ½ tsp smoked paprika Pinch chilli powder 130g frozen sliced bell pepper (or the same amount of fresh, sliced)

Refried beans

400g tin black beans, drained but liquid reserved Pinch salt 1 tsp ground cumin

Salsa

200g cherry tomatoes, roughly chopped Big handful fresh coriander, finely chopped 1 lime, juice only Pinch salt

Directions

Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan. Toss the sliced sweet potatoes with the oil and salt on a large baking tray, then spread them out into a single layer (you may need a second baking tray). Roast for 30–40 minutes, flipping them over halfway through, until starting to turn golden. For the spiced mince, heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium-low heat. Add the onion and cook for about 5 minutes until translucent. Add the mince, breaking it up with your spoon, and cook for a few minutes according to the packet instructions, or until the mince is no longer pink if using beef. Stir in the cumin, coriander, paprika, chilli powder and frozen (or fresh) sliced peppers. Stir until the peppers have defrosted and warmed through (about 5 minutes if using fresh, until softened). Tip into a bowl and set aside. For the refried beans, return the same pan to the heat and add the drained beans along with 100ml of the liquid reserved from the tin, the salt and cumin. Mash with a potato masher in the pan, loosening with more bean liquid as needed, to make a creamy, slightly chunky paste. Remove from the heat and set aside. Mix together all of the salsa ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. Once the potato nachos are roasted, top with spoonfuls of the refried beans, followed by a layer of the mince mixture and finally sprinkle over the grated cheese. Return to the oven for 10–15 minutes until the cheese has melted and crisped up in places. Remove from the oven, top with the salsa and some dollops of yoghurt, then serve.

Edited extract from Feel Good Food, by Joe Wicks, published by HQ. Hardback RRP $45. Available in eBook