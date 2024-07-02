Try this delicious abundance loaf for a fabulous teatime treat. Photo / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

With no flour to be found, this wholefood-based loaf has a beautiful nutty flavour and texture.

It’s packed with fibre and nutrients, and is especially delicious toasted in the oven!

I use a good bit of apple cider vinegar, to mimic a sourdough-like flavour.

Make sure you let the loaf cool completely before slicing, to avoid any breakages.

Abundance Loaf