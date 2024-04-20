To make a positive healthy change to your diet, try to incorporate 30 plants per week. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

It can often feel overwhelming to know how to approach eating well. One rule of thumb that I try to live by is the 30 plant challenge. Every week, I try and eat at least 30 different plants in my diet. It might sound like a lot, but the fact that I can include seeds and nuts, grains and legumes, and herbs and spices, makes the challenge remarkably easy to achieve. Even tea, coffee, and chocolate count. The only rule within the rule is that no matter how often you have a food, it only counts once in your weekly tally. It can be quite satisfying to add everything up at the end of the day and realise how easy it is to sneak in more plants.

Achieving a high botanical diversity with 30 (or more) different plant foods a week in your diet, is a powerful strategy for enhancing nutritional intake, supporting gut health, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Each plant contains a unique combination of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals. By consuming a diverse range of plants, you maximise your intake of these essential nutrients, supporting various bodily functions and promoting overall well-being. For instance, leafy greens provide calcium and vitamin K for bone health, while berries offer potent antioxidants that combat inflammation and oxidative stress. Added to this, a diverse diet is beneficial for gut health, a topic of increasing interest in scientific research. The gut microbiome, comprised of trillions of microorganisms, plays a crucial role in digestion, immunity, and even mental health. Consuming a variety of plant foods nourishes diverse microbial communities in the gut, fostering a balanced microbiome associated with reduced inflammation and a lower risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

There are a few simple things you can do to help achieve the goal of eating 30 different plant foods per week. Start by writing down everything you eat every single day. That way you can see where you are repeating foods and where you could add in extra plant foods. Think of ways you can boost a meal before you eat it — instead of just serving avocado on toast, choose a multigrain grain bread and add some sliced radish or tomato and a sprinkle of dukkah one day, and a spoon of pesto another. Try different toppings on your morning porridge — sliced apple, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds one day, and banana, sunflower and pumpkin seeds another. Ensure your pantry is stocked with plant foods like canned beans, lentils and chickpeas, canned tomatoes, seeds and nuts, olive oil, rolled oats, and different herbs and spices. In the freezer, keep a stash of berries, corn, and spinach. Embrace seasonal produce, as it naturally introduces variety into your diet throughout the year. Once you start adding things up — it can be almost addictive, in the same way that getting your 10,000 steps a day in is. Let the challenge begin!

Falafel Wraps with Tahini Yoghurt Dressing

These falafel are so easy to prepare and can be served with different salad combinations as preferred.

Ready in 35 minutes

Serves 4-6

2 x 400g cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 spring onions, finely chopped

finely grated zest of 1 lemon

1 cup peas

¼ cup finely chopped parsley leaves

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp rice flour

2 tsp ground cumin

salt, ground black pepper and chilli flakes, to taste

neutral oil, to fry

Yoghurt Tahini dressing

2 cloves garlic crushed to a paste with ½ tsp salt

1 cup natural Greek yoghurt

2 tbsp tahini

1 tbsp lemon juice

TO SERVE

Lightly toasted wraps

fillings of your choice eg tabouleh, hummus, lettuce or cabbage, tomatoes

To make the falafel, combine all ingredients except oil in a food processor and whizz to a smooth paste. Use wet hands to form into small balls, then flatten slightly.

Mix together all the ingredients for the yoghurt tahini dressing in a small bowl and put to one side.

Heat 2 tbsp oil in a large frypan and pan-fry falafel in batches until golden (3 minutes each side). Transfer to an oven tray lined with paper towels and keep warm in oven while you cook the rest, using more oil if necessary. Serve falafels in wraps with Yoghurt Tahini dressing and fillings if your choice.

Falafel wraps with tahini yoghurt dressing. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Oaxacan Bean Salad

Canned black beans make fast work of this tasty salad.

Ready in 15 minutes

Serves 4–6

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

½ tsp smoked paprika

finely grated zest of 1 lime

3 corncobs, kernels cut off the cob, or 2¼ cups canned or frozen corn

½ tsp salt

freshly ground black pepper

2 x 400g cans black beans, rinsed and drained

2 heads little gem lettuce, base trimmed, leaves separated, rinsed and dried

250g cherry tomatoes, halved

1 large just-ripe avocado, destoned, peeled, and diced

½ red onion, finely diced

1 lime, halved

2 tbsp coriander leaves, to garnish

Coriander Chilli Dressing

2 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp of olive oil

½ cup chopped coriander

½-1 green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

a pinch of flaky salt

Heat the olive oil in a heavy-based frying pan over medium heat. Add the paprika and lime zest and sizzle for a few seconds until aromatic. Add the corn and cook, stirring occasionally, until the corn starts to pop and is lightly caramelised (5 minutes). Remove the pan from the heat, season with salt and pepper, and stir though the beans. Set aside to cool.

You can prepare the salad up to this point until you are ready to serve. (The corn mixture will keep in a sealed container in the fridge for 3 days.)

Make the dressing by blitzing all the ingredients together with a hand wand blender or in a food processor. It is best made just before serving so that the colour stays fresh.

To arrange the salad, place the lettuce in a large serving bowl. Spoon over the corn mixture, then layer with the tomatoes, avocado and onion. Spoon over the Coriander Chilli Dressing and finish with a squeeze of lime and a scattering of coriander leaves.

Chia, Berry and Coconut Yoghurt Pots

The chia mix will keep in the fridge in a sealed container for up to a week, so you can make individual servings to suit.

Ready in 15 mins + standing

Makes 6

1 cup thawed frozen berries, or cooked berries

1 cup apple juice

½ cup chia seeds

1½ cups coconut or natural yoghurt

¼ cup maple syrup or runny honey

1 tbsp good-quality cocoa

3 bananas, peeled

To serve

½ cup flaked coconut

¼ cup roasted cashews

Mix berries, juice and chia seeds in a bowl and set aside to absorb for at least 15 minutes or overnight in the fridge. When ready to serve, mix yoghurt, maple syrup or honey, and cocoa in a bowl. Slice half a banana into each of 6 serving glasses, then divide chia mixture and chocolate yoghurt between glasses. Garnish with coconut and cashews.