Warehouses in Canada are piled high with unsold marijuana after cannabis producers overestimated demand for the drug, which was legalised a year ago.

Across the country, cannabis inventories came to almost 400 tonnes at the end of August, enough to cover two-and-a-half years of demand, according to the latest government data.

READ MORE:
Secrets of illegal medicinal cannabis users
The place where everyone wants to be a cannabis farmer
Premium - Bay of Plenty company given approval to grow medicinal cannabis for research
Kiwi firm Rua Bioscience advertising for experienced cannabis grower

Meanwhile the price of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.