Apple has moved production of its high-end Mac Pro from the US to China, despite President Donald Trump's threat of another round of tariffs on electronics imports from China.

Until now the Mac Pro has been the only one of the company's computers that undergoes final assembly in the US.

The shift in production, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes as Apple tries to breathe new life into the product, which was relaunched last month with a price tag starting at US$5999 and a new "cheese grater" look.

Apple refused to confirm the move, but played

