Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Airbnb stock doubles on debut

3 minutes to read

Airbnb's listing has been one of the most highly anticipated of the year. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times

Airbnb has capped a wild year with a smash hit market debut. The home rental pioneer's stock opened at US$146 on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq. This is more than twice the