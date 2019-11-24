For many, Christmas would not be the same without a house brimming with cards from their nearest and dearest, stamped and sent by mail or hand-delivered.

For others, the printed card is an artefact of a bygone era. Putting pen to paper — and mailing it — is too much of a hassle.

But in an era of e-cards, emojis and GIFs, a London museum has put on display what the Smithsonian and theVictoria and Albert Museum call the world's oldest printed Christmas card.

Dating to 1843, it serves as a reminder of the enduring power of a holiday tradition.

