Popular sitcom to move to newly-created 'HBO Max' streaming service next year.

The popular 1990s sitcom Friends will move from Netflix to WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service next year, in the latest move by legacy media companies to fight back against the tech group that has ravaged their business.

AT&T-owned WarnerMedia on Tuesday revealed details about its own streaming service, which aims to win back customers from Netflix.

The service, called "HBO Max", is set to launch in the spring of 2020 with the exclusive rights to HBO's full library, Time Warner's television classics like Friends and The Fresh Prince of

