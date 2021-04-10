Website of the Year

'This crisis is different': The dramatic rebound in the global economy

10 minutes to read
The City of London in lockdown after a year of the pandemic. Photo / FT Charlie Bibby

Financial Times
By: Chris Giles

From an economic point of view, it is almost as if the last year was just a bad dream.

As recently as October, the IMF was warning that coronavirus will cause "lasting damage" to living

