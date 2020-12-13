Website of the Year

Business

The costs of tackling climate change keep on falling

5 minutes to read

Renewable energy generation keeps becoming cheaper. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Adair Turner

In 2008 the UK Climate Change Committee, which I then chaired, estimated that reducing Britain's greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent below 1990 levels by 2050 would cost 1-2 per cent of gross domestic

