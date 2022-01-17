Voyager 2021 media awards
Recycled plastic prices double as drinks makers battle for supplies

4 minutes to read
Demand for recycled plastic has shot up dramatically. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By Judith Evans

Prices for the most common type of recycled plastic have doubled in a year to hit fresh records as companies vie for limited supplies, threatening ambitious targets set out by drinks and consumer goods groups.

