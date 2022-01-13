Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Private equity firm TPG hits $10bn valuation on first day of trading

4 minutes to read
Jon Winkelried, co-chief executive officer of TPG Capital. Photo / Getty Images

Jon Winkelried, co-chief executive officer of TPG Capital. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By Antoine Gara and Nicholas Megaw

Shares of TPG jumped in their first day of trading as the private equity group co-founded by billionaires David Bonderman and Jim Coulter became the latest to capitalise on soaring valuations by tapping public markets

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.