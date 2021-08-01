Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Pandemic fuels broadest global house price boom in two decades

5 minutes to read
Low interest rates and extra savings boost market, reviving debate over financial stability. Photo / NZME

Low interest rates and extra savings boost market, reviving debate over financial stability. Photo / NZME

Financial Times
By: Valentina Romei and Chris Giles

House prices are booming in almost every major economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, forging the broadest rally for more than two decades, and reviving economists' concerns over potential threats to financial stability.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.