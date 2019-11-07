Ray Kroc and Robert Noyce were titans of mid-century American business: one turned McDonald's into a fast food empire, the other founded chipmaker Intel and became known as the "mayor of Silicon Valley".

Both found love at work. Kroc with Joan Smith, the wife of a South Dakota McDonald's franchisee, and Noyce with Ann Bowers, his head of personnel at Intel. The relationships in the 1960s and 1970s had little bearing on the men's careers.

Attitudes have changed. Last year Intel's chief executive Brian Krzanich left the company after an office relationship. This week McDonald's chief executive Steve Easterbrook was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bosses who departed after a workplace romance