In a small basement office near Portman Square in London, wedged between the Grazing Goat pub and the Red Sun Chinese restaurant, a handful of eggheads are attempting to code a robotic Warren Buffett.

The small team at start-up Havelock London has an ambitious mission: to mesh computer science with the Sage of Omaha's "value investing" principles.

Havelock was founded last year by the former chief investment officer of Winton Capital Management — one of the biggest quantitative hedge funds in the industry with $23b in assets. But the start-up is ploughing a different furrow from most other algorithmic investors.

