The US dollar has long towered over global markets and finance. But cracks are starting to appear in the edifice.

The greenback's pre-eminent role in official funds and international trade is formidable and unlikely to fade quickly. But the latest data from the IMF on central banks' reserves show a subtle shift away from the dollar that analysts say could signal a rethink on the political risk embedded into US assets.

READ MORE:
Mark Carney calls for global monetary system to replace the dollar
Markets need to wake up to the risk of US dollar intervention
Facebook's plan

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.