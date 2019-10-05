The group of technology stocks that helped propel the US stock market to record highs in recent years — Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google — has become a drag.

The NYSE Fang-plus index, which also includes Alibaba, Nvidia, Tesla, Baidu and Twitter, has lagged behind the broader market by nearly 10 per cent over the past 12 months.
Analysts say the drop signals a shift in investor appetite from high-growth tech stocks towards more defensive corners of the market.

Over the past year, the best-performing sectors of the S&P 500 basket of blue-chips have included utilities and consumer staples, seen

