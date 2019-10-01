A corporate espionage scandal rocking Credit Suisse deepened on Tuesday, after the suicide of a contractor involved in the surveillance of a high-flying executive who defected to rival UBS.

The death of the consultant, who acted as a middle man between Credit Suisse and a private investigation firm, overshadowed the findings of an independent report into the decision to track the bank's former head of wealth management, Iqbal Khan.

Pierre-Olivier Bouée, Credit Suisse's chief operating officer, submitted his resignation after the bank's board heard details of the surveillance operation he ordered. The bank's head of security, Remo Boccali, also resigned.

