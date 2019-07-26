COMMENT:

Living in San Francisco can insulate you from some of the world's problems. Climate change is not one of them.

Over the past two years, residents have been advised to stay indoors on some days because of smoke from nearby wildfires. Another burning season is about to start in earnest. California's state government says climate change "has created a new wildfire reality".

In the long term, many Silicon Valley offices could be flooded if — or when — sea levels rise by two metres. Protecting the Bay Area against floods and storms would cost an estimated US$450 billion ($676b).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: