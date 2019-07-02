In an industry long dominated by the dollar, it was a move that carried obvious symbolic weight.

Last summer Russian diamond miner Alrosa tested a new system for selling its rocks in roubles to clients in countries such as China and India, as an alternative to the US currency.

Since then the company has conducted about 50 transactions under the mechanism, using a range of currencies, says Evgeny Agureev, Alrosa's director of sales, who says avoiding dollar conversion allows transactions to be conducted more speedily.

"The number and volume of these transactions is relatively small . . . but we think it is valuable

