Cosy up at Ruapehu Country Lodge's spa and sauna.

A luxury winter escape on Waiheke Island

Delamore Lodge is offering Kiwis visiting Waiheke Island a special Stretch Your Stay offer which lets visitors stay two nights in either a Luxury Suite, the two-bedroom Whareto Apartment or the two-bedroom Ataahua Owners Villa while saving 25%. At this luxury accommodation, guests can take in stunning coastal views from the heated infinity pool, relax in the Jacuzzi and sauna, or indulge in a soothing spa treatment. You can also treat yourself to a range of exquisite dining options, including a three-course or five-course set menu featuring locally sourced ingredients and Waiheke’s finest wines.

From $2361 for two guests, valid from now until September 30, the Stretch Your Stay offer includes complimentary transfers, gourmet breakfast, pre-dinner drinks and canapes. Book this stay at delamorelodge.com, or call 09 372 7372 to book or for more information.

Explore the great outdoors in Waiheke Island and stay at Delamore Lodge for a discounted price.

Tour New Zealand and Australia

Cruise season is upon us, and what better way to welcome it than with an adventure from Auckland to Sydney. With Princess Cruises’ 6-Day Australia & New Zealand Cruise, sail between Auckland and Picton before arriving in Sydney aboard Royal Princess. Onboard the ship, take in the refreshing views from the vessel’s impressive glass-floored SeaWalk and enjoy a variety of amenities such as a wide range of casual and fine-dining culinary outlets, family-friendly activities, shops, galleries and entertainment.

Departing Auckland, cruisers can first explore the diverse city and visit the museums, harbour and islands as well as the Waitomo Caves region before heading to Picton.

Guests will then have three days to discover the Royal Princess’ onboard offerings as the ship sails to its last stop, Sydney.

Priced from $582 per person, this deal includes standard dining, accommodation, and entertainment, and departs Auckland on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. Visit princess.com or call 0800 780 717 for more information.

Explore Picton's picturesque bay, historic buildings, and palm trees along the water through this cruise. Photo / 123rf

Treat the family to an Australian vacation

Families saving for an Oz holiday shouldn’t let this deal pass them by. Stay at the luxurious InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort in Queensland for a week’s holiday with the family. Swim in the glorious beach lagoon or the resort pool, or explore the property’s 4.2 hectares of stunning gardens. Adults can spend time at one of the three championship golf courses and memories will be made at six exquisite dining venues.

You can grab this exclusive package valued at $2949 per person for as low as $2349 each, and enjoy a week stay in a garden view room, return flights and private transports, buffet breakfast, unlimited entry to SkyPoint Observation Deck, free My Queensland experience passes, and kids stay for free! Score this unmissable deal at myqueensland.co.nz or call 0800 654 175 to book.

Visit Queensland's pristine beaches with the whole family and stay at the InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort with this deal.

Stay at Plantation Island Resort Fiji

Enjoy a week-long tropical holiday with your family, surrounded by aquatic adventures and natural wonders. Stay at Plantation Island Resort in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands and enjoy a truly tropical escape from NZ’s bleak midwinter. Guests can enjoy guided snorkelling tours, Fijian cooking lessons, coconut leaf basket weaving lessons, and an introduction to native medicine; this package is perfect for families who love exploring natural wonders and learning about local culture.

Secure this deal before August 25 for as low as $700 per person and enjoy a relaxing time at Plantation Island Resort, staying in a Garden Room. Enjoy return flights, airport transfers, free buffet breakfast every day, FJD$200 food & beverage credit per room per stay, guided snorkelling tours and cooking lessons. Book now at flightcentre.co.nz or call 0800 250 194 to enquire.

Indulge in a luxurious trip to Fiji with the whole family without breaking the bank through this deal.

Explore the latest Hot Deals content for more travel recommendations, trips, and deals.